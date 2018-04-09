Larry Gelfand Joins Leading Latino Digital Media Company mitú as SVP of Brand Partnerships, East

Gelfand is a proven leader who brings broad experience owning the monetization and operation of digital ad sales, business development, strategic alliances, marketing and sales planning. Notably, Gelfand led digital ad sales and business development for the National Hockey League where he built the league's North American national marketplace for hockey advertising including negotiating partnerships with the NHL for YouTube, Hulu and Yahoo! Fantasy Hockey.

"I know that Larry is going to help keep mitú winning," said Charlie Echeverry, Chief Revenue and Partnerships Officer at mitú. "He's super connected to the marketing, media and technology industries and is a consummate dealmaker who's built his career by bringing world class solutions to blue chip marketers; he'll greatly raise our profile and partnership prospects in the advertising capital of the world, we're thrilled to have him join the team," Echeverry added.

In addition to Gelfand's seasoned background as a digital ad sales leader, he's a nationally recognized executive known for driving viable and sustainable revenue growth while recruiting and training award-winning sales teams. Gelfand has won some of the most coveted industry awards including The New York Times "Publisher Award" for demonstrated leadership, the "President's Award" for distinguished leadership at Viacom's MTV Networks and he led the IAB's number one "Large Digital Ad Sales Team" at Discovery Communications.

"I've always been energized by helping brands leverage previously misunderstood premium consumer content and social influencer properties," said Gelfand. "mitú's ability to connect advertisers to the growing Latino youth market is a great opportunity."

About mitú

At mitú, we elevate and celebrate Latino stories, audiences and talent to their rightful place, front and center in American pop culture. We are the leader in connecting brands and creators to young Latinos, the most influential demographic in the U.S. Our stories reach millions of Americans every month.

mitú's investors include Upfront Ventures, WPP, AwesomenessTV, and Verizon Ventures. mitú is headquartered in Downtown Los Angeles and has operations in New York, Chicago, and Bogotá, Colombia. For more information, visit www.wearemitu.com.

SOURCE mitú

