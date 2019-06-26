Larry Glines Joins TRANSEARCH International as New Managing Director, Healthcare & Life Science

CHICAGO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRANSEARCH International is proud to announce that Larry Glines has joined us as the Managing Director for Life Sciences & Healthcare. Glines will be responsible for executive search within our Healthcare and Life Sciences industry expertise. He will manage, lead, and execute on all industry related searches.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Larry to TRANSEARCH. He has an outstanding track record in Healthcare and Life Sciences. His experience, coupled with our global network, will create great synergies." John Ryan, Managing Director.

Larry Glines, Managing Director, Healthcare & Life Sciences

Larry has been a retained search professional solely focused on the Healthcare and Life Sciences industry for over twenty-five years.

He joins TRANSEARCH after having established his own firm since 1995. He has extensive experience with early and commercialization stage organizations with emerging technologies and therapeutics, as well as mid-size to large multi-national corporations. His expertise includes organizational and leadership development, diversity, and inclusion.

"We have known of Larry for many years and are grateful that we were able to entice him to join TRANSEARCH. There are tremendous opportunities in the Life Science, Medical Devices, and Healthcare business in the USA, and Larry is the right person to work with these businesses." Chris Swan, Managing Director.

Larry is a native Chicagoan, where he resides with his wife and two sons. A former soccer coach, he is an avid Barcelona and Manchester United supporter, as well as a big Chicago Blackhawks fan. Larry received a BS degree from Northeastern Illinois University.

"I am very excited about joining TRANSEARCH International. What attracted me to the firm is their outstanding execution and support team, their reputation for excellence, and their commitment to delivering outstanding leaders. TRANSEARCH's approach and unique ORXESTRA Tools will enhance my ability to provide my client's the Executive Leadership Talent needed to provide a competitive edge in the Healthcare and Life Sciences industry."

About TRANSEARCH International

Since 1982, TRANSEARCH International has been the leading alternative to commonplace executive search. As a Global Top 10 search firm, with more than 200 consultants in over 35 countries, our organization has partnered with thousands of companies from Fortune 100s to start-up businesses. Thinking globally and acting Locally, we provide our clients global capabilities, resources, and networks, while understanding market sensitivities, and offering unmatched local customer service. Call 312.447.3028 or visit us at www.transearch.com.

Contact:

Traci Saiz, Marketing Director

217080@email4pr.com

312.447.3021

SOURCE TRANSEARCH International

Related Links

http://www.transearch.com

