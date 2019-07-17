Larry Green to Receive 2019 Augie's Quest Founder's Award

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- System Pavers is pleased to announce that our CEO, Larry Green, will be honored as the 2019 Augie's Quest Founder's Award recipient at the upcoming Augie's Quest 14th Annual Tradition of Hope Gala. This fall fundraising event will be held at the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach, CA on October 11, 2019. This year's host will be comedian, actor, and best-selling author Jay Mohr.

Larry Green will be honored as the 2019 Augie's Quest Founder's Award Recipient.

Augie's Quest is a nonprofit dedicated to changing the experience of people living with ALS, it was founded more than a decade ago by Augie Nieto, the successful fitness industry mogul behind Lifecycle and Life Fitness who was diagnosed with ALS in 2005. They raise the funds and awareness urgently needed to advance cutting-edge research, fast-track effective treatments, and ultimately, find a cure for this devastating disease; the organization has raised over $75 million to date.

"Augie Nieto is one of the most inspiring people on the planet. Through his courage in living with ALS, he's taught me so much about perspective on life, the things we should most cherish and what really matters most," said Larry Green CEO of System Pavers. "Also, through Augie and Lynne's dedication to finding a cure for ALS, I, along with so many others have learned the true meaning of dedication, perseverance, caring, and unconditional love and support."

About System Pavers

Since 1992, System Pavers has become the leading design and installation company in the outdoor remodel industry. As the outdoor home improvement industry has evolved over the years, so have we. Homeowners can find peace of mind in knowing that we provide the latest state-of-the-art outdoor hardscape products and full-service Design Centers for their convenience, comprehensive design services from start to finish to ensure their project is seamless, and a stellar customer experience as showcased through our 95% satisfaction rating. We pride ourselves in helping homeowners make their outdoor living dreams a reality and are thankful to the 78,000 homeowners who have trusted us to transform their outdoor living lifestyles.

About Augie's Quest to Cure ALS

Augie's Quest to Cure ALS is a nonprofit committed to changing the experience of people living with ALS by fast-tracking cutting-edge research to advance effective treatments and an ultimate cure. The organization is galvanizing thousands to join this fight, confronting ALS in an entirely new way, and driving innovative research forward, and at an accelerated pace. We are working to bring an exciting treatment, AT-1501, and many others, to market as fast as we can via our research partners at the ALS Therapy Development Institute. Augie's Quest was founded more than a decade ago by Augie Nieto, the successful fitness industry mogul behind Lifecycle and Life Fitness who was diagnosed with ALS in 2005 and whose life story was recently chronicled in the award-winning film, Augie. With Augie's Quest, ALS doesn't stand a fighting chance. Because ALS isn't incurable, it's only underfunded. Please join our quest at www.augiesquest.org.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

System Pavers Call Center

218285@email4pr.com

877-728-3778

www.systempavers.com

SOURCE System Pavers

Related Links

https://systempavers.com

