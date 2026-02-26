Larry H. Miller Real Estate Announces Restoration Plans for the Jordan River at the Power District

World-renowned Field Operations selected as lead landscape architecture and urban design firm

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Larry H. Miller Real Estate marks a highly anticipated milestone for the Power District, launching a community-driven plan to restore a one-mile loop, within a half-mile stretch of the Jordan River at North Temple on the west side of Salt Lake City. Field Operations, an acclaimed landscape architecture and urban design firm recognized for the High Line in New York City, Waterfront Seattle, San Francisco's Presidio Tunnel Tops and Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York, will lead the work.

The Power District represents a $3.5+ billion private investment from the Larry H. Miller Company, and a generational opportunity to energize the gateway neighborhood of Utah's capital city by elevating two major state assets: the Jordan River and the Utah State Fairpark. Historically, development in Utah has largely overlooked the Jordan River. The Power District aims to bring this river corridor and its surrounding areas to life, and create a walkable, mixed‑use experience on both riverbanks within a half-mile stretch that welcomes runners, pedalers and paddlers. Enticing people to gather, tying neighborhoods together, drawing Salt Lake City back to its roots, and becoming a healthier tributary to the Great Salt Lake.

"Bringing the Jordan River to life along this one-mile loop is a once‑in‑a‑generation opportunity to invest in this critical Utah asset," said Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Company. "Together with our partners and neighbors, we will create a safe, welcoming place for families, expanding access to nature, and building a vibrant gateway to Utah's capital city."

The river is the foundational element of the broader 100+ acre master plan. Field Operations, with stakeholder input, will apply its expertise to rediscover, revitalize and reactivate this section of the Jordan River into a safe, vibrant, and accessible community resource, encouraging Utahns to explore the Jordan River along a 51-mile Parkway, a string of pearls that connects Utah Lake to the Great Salt Lake.

"Our approach begins with listening to the community and working closely with partners, while grounding the design in the realities of the river's ecology and infrastructure," said Richard Kennedy, Partner at Field Operations. "Field Operations has a long history of helping cities transform overlooked natural corridors into meaningful public spaces, and we're excited to bring that perspective to the Jordan River. It's a privilege to support a project that reflects the region's values and elevates the Jordan as Utah's great urban river."

Project goals include remediation, water‑quality improvements, and the reintroduction of native vegetation and aquatic life. These environmental upgrades will be paired with family‑friendly recreation, enhanced access points, and new gathering spaces.

"A healthy Jordan River means a healthier future for all of us as people, and the abundant wildlife that shares in the life-giving elements of this resource," said Soren Simonsen, executive director of the Jordan River Commission. "Every improvement along the river that complements the planning and work from the river's stakeholders helps the ecosystem and our communities thrive."

"I'm grateful for the Larry H. Miller Company's vision to turn toward the river and center it in this development," said Mayor Erin Mendenhall. "Salt Lake City already has work underway along the Jordan River, and this Power District vision will complement that effort. It shows what's possible when public and private investment head the same direction, especially in a place that might someday host Utah's first Major League Baseball team."

The Larry H. Miller Company, in collaboration with the State of Utah, Salt Lake City, UFAIR, Utah State Fairpark, Rocky Mountain Power, and Westside community leaders, has assembled a master plan for the Power District that addresses a wide range of needs and cultivates new opportunities—all rooted in creating spaces where life takes place.

The planning process for the Jordan River restoration will prioritize broad stakeholder involvement. Residents, neighbors, and community organizations will be invited to share their ideas and visions through public meetings and interactive workshops.

Power District Plan Highlights

100+ acre shovel‑ready site, fully entitled with flexible zoning and building options

shovel‑ready site, fully entitled with flexible zoning and building options One‑mile loop riverfront restoration with restored habitat and improved public access

with restored habitat and improved public access Walkable, mixed‑use environment

4,700 housing units offering diverse types and price points, including family‑friendly 2–3+ bedroom options

offering diverse types and price points, including family‑friendly 2–3+ bedroom options 1.3 million square feet of office space designed as a corporate campus with multimodal access to downtown and the airport

designed as a corporate campus with multimodal access to downtown and the airport Home to Rocky Mountain Power's state-of-the-art 10-story, 300,000 sq. ft. corporate campus, currently under construction

state-of-the-art 10-story, 300,000 sq. ft. corporate campus, currently under construction 320,000 square feet of retail

300 hotel keys

Potential Major League Baseball ballpark

For more information about the Power District and upcoming community engagement opportunities, visit thepowerdistrict.com .

Downloadable Media Assets: https://lhm.canto.com/b/GKD3J

About the Power District

The Power District is a generational opportunity to energize the gateway neighborhood of Utah's capital city by elevating two major state assets: the Jordan River and the Utah State Fairpark. The Power District aims to bring this corridor to life and create a 100+ acre walkable, mixed‑use experience on both riverbanks that welcomes runners, pedalers and paddlers. Together with our partners, the Power District will be a catalyst to entice people to gather and tie neighborhoods together, drawing Salt Lake City back to its roots. This is the power of together! Learn more at thepowerdistrict.com .

About Larry H. Miller Real Estate

Established in 1986, Larry H. Miller Real Estate is the real estate platform of the Larry H. Miller Company. We use the power of development to fulfill the Larry H. Miller Company's mission of enriching lives. Whether we're building a single-family home or a master-planned community, a commercial office tower or a mixed-use business district, we treat every real estate project as an opportunity to make a lasting positive impact. Our work isn't just transactional, it's transformational. Learn more at lhmre.com .

About Field Operations

Field Operations is a leading-edge landscape architecture and urban design practice based in New York City, with offices in San Francisco, Philadelphia, and London. Field Operations is renowned for strong contemporary design across a variety of project types and scales, from large urban districts, master plans and complex planning sites, to small well-crafted, detailed design projects. Regardless of scale, there is a special commitment to the design of a vibrant and dynamic public realm, informed by the ecology of both people and nature, rooted in place and context. Signature projects include New York's High Line, San Francisco's Presidio Tunnel Tops, Seattle's Waterfront Park, and Chicago's Navy Pier.

