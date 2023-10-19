Larry H. Miller Real Estate Breaks Ground on Downtown Daybreak in South Jordan, Utah

Downtown Daybreak includes two new regional anchors: the Salt Lake Bees ballpark and Larry H. Miller Megaplex Entertainment

Downtown Daybreak will serve as a transformative new destination for the Salt Lake Valley, creating a new model of healthy, connected, inclusive growth

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Larry H. Miller Real Estate broke ground on Phase 1 of Downtown Daybreak, the transformational urban center in South Jordan, Utah. Downtown Daybreak includes the new, privately funded ballpark for the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Larry H. Miller Megaplex also announced Larry H. Miller Megaplex Entertainment, a cinema-entertainment center (CEC), with its first location near the new ballpark. Together, the ballpark and Megaplex Entertainment will serve as regional anchors in the nearly 200-acre, mixed-use development.

City of South Jordan, Utah Downtown Daybreak in South Jordan, Utah (PRNewsfoto/The Larry H. Miller Company)

Downtown Daybreak will be a walkable, bikeable and transit-connected regional hub – bringing jobs, housing, dining and entertainment options closer to where growth is occurring in the southwest quadrant of Salt Lake County.

"What is emerging here is an urban center that is truly central to where the majority of growth is occurring," said Brad Holmes, president of Larry H. Miller Real Estate. "Downtown Daybreak is expansive and combines the full spectrum of business and year-round entertainment, culture and connectivity, as well as a wide range of housing options."

Downtown Daybreak was envisioned over 20 years ago when the master-planned community originated. Larry H. Miller Real Estate and the City of South Jordan are collaborating to create a model of healthy, connected and inclusive growth while focusing on traffic, air quality, water conservation and housing diversity. Downtown Daybreak is a large-scale, multi-year project. Major elements are planned to be completed as early as 2025. The overall approach to phasing will help create the feel of a finished place at each step of progress over the next 15-plus years.

"The City of South Jordan is proud to welcome Downtown Daybreak to the fastest-growing area within Salt Lake County," said South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey. "This mixed-use urban center is a regional destination for families, jobs, housing, sports and entertainment, dining and retail, and outdoor recreation. We are excited to welcome our community and friends to join the experience."

The location of Phase 1, which includes the new privately funded ballpark for the Salt Lake Bees, will be built between Mountain View Corridor and Grandville Avenue / Lake Avenue and Big Sur Drive.

The new ballpark, with capacity for 7,500 fans, will offer a range of tickets from open-lawn seating to expanded premium, club and field-level seating where fans are closer to home plate than the pitcher; a variety of local, tasty food and beverage options for every wallet; event spaces; family-friendly gathering areas and a new alcohol-free zone; year-round programming and activities; an easily accessible team store; and picturesque views of the Wasatch Mountains. Located along Mountain View Corridor and a planned UTA Red Line TRAX Station, the ballpark is easily accessible for fans across the Wasatch Front, and walkable and bikeable for those who live within the 4,100-acre master-planned community of Daybreak. Fans may purchase season tickets by calling or texting (801) 325-BEES (2337), emailing [email protected], or visiting beesballpark.com.

America First Credit Union will be the exclusive naming rights partner of the ballpark and its adjacent sports and entertainment plaza, appropriately named "AMERICA FIRST SQUARE." The square is an outdoor sports and entertainment plaza that will include year-round versatility for concerts, summer games, ice skating, and holiday lights all within proximity to pre- and post-game shopping and dining experiences.

AFCU will also have credit union exclusivity rights and a street named in Downtown Daybreak, as well as collaborative promotions with Swig for credit union members. Additionally, the partnership includes the Salt Lake Bees contributing $200,000 annually toward community projects, with a monetary match from the America First Charitable Foundation. The credit union will also partner with Larry H. Miller Real Estate for finance and lending related to Downtown Daybreak and other development projects.

Phase 1 of Downtown Daybreak also includes a new concept by Larry H. Miller Megaplex Entertainment that will offer eight to 10 new screens with 100-percent luxury seating; 16 to 20 luxury bowling lanes with laneside dining; dozens of state-of-the-art arcade games; and a sports-themed lounge with access to an in-house chef and scratch kitchen; as well as private dining, entertainment, party, and event space. The cinema-entertainment center (CEC) will be near the new, privately funded Salt Lake Bees ballpark, where both facilities will serve as sports and entertainment anchors within the urban center. Construction will begin this fall.

Downtown Daybreak is emerging as a diverse urban ecosystem. A mix of office, retail and residential centered around sports and entertainment, linked to the Salt Lake Valley by light rail and interwoven with a string of outdoor urban spaces, Downtown Daybreak adds up to a thriving habitat that will benefit Utah families and businesses for generations. For more information on commercial leasing, email [email protected].

Public involvement efforts will take place, including public open houses and interactions with nearby stakeholders and residents. Renderings, tenant announcements and more information about Downtown Daybreak will continue to be released at DowntownDaybreak.com.

About Larry H. Miller Real Estate

Established in 1986, Larry H. Miller Real Estate is the real estate platform of the Larry H. Miller Company. We use the power of development to fulfill the Larry H. Miller Company's mission of enriching lives. Whether we're building a single-family home or a master-planned community, a commercial office tower or a mixed-use business district, we treat every real estate project as an opportunity to make a lasting positive impact. Our work isn't just transactional, it's transformational. Learn more at lhmre.com.

About Downtown Daybreak

Downtown Daybreak is a transformative new destination for the Salt Lake Valley, creating a new model of healthy, connected and inclusive growth. Located in South Jordan, Utah—Downtown Daybreak will be a walkable, bikeable and transit-connected regional hub—bringing jobs, housing, dining and entertainment options closer to where the majority of growth is occurring in the southwest quadrant of Salt Lake County. Learn more at downtowndaybreak.com.

About the Salt Lake Bees

The Salt Lake Bees just finished their 22nd season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels and will continue to be the top affiliate of the Angels through the 2030 season. While with Los Angeles, Salt Lake owns five division championships and two trips to the Pacific Coast League Finals. More than 440,000 fans attended a Bees game in 2023, placing the Bees in the Top 15 for Minor League Baseball attendance and making the team the second-highest attended sporting event in Utah. For more information visit slbees.com.

About America First Credit Union

Proudly celebrating 84 years of servicing members and a long-standing history, America First Credit Union has become one of the largest, most stable, and most progressive credit unions in the country. As Utah's largest credit union, it has remained a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative financial institution. Today, America First has 118 locations, and is the eighth largest credit union in assets in the United States with over $19 billion, and the fifth largest credit union in membership in America with more than 1.3 million members.

About Larry H. Miller Megaplex

Larry H. Miller Megaplex offers both Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres and now, Larry H. Miller Entertainment. LHM Entertainment expands the organization's legacy theatres concept to include state-of-the-art cinema-entertainment centers (CECs) featuring cinema, luxury bowling, arcade, enhanced food and beverage options, Swig soft drinks and snacks, event space, and more. The first CEC is coming to Downtown Daybreak in South Jordan. Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres operates 15 locations throughout Utah and Southern Nevada with a total of 173 screens, including 5 IMAX screens and 7 PlatinumX premium large format (PLF) auditoriums.

About Daybreak

Daybreak is an award-winning master-planned community in South Jordan, Utah, consisting of a vibrant mix of homes and sustainable mixed-use development. Encompassing 4,100+ acres with 20% set aside as open space—Daybreak offers a smarter, healthier way of thinking about community. Learn more at daybreakutah.com.

About the Larry H. Miller Company

The Larry H. Miller Company (LHMCO) oversees the Miller family's business platforms, including real estate, senior health, sports and entertainment, and investments. For more information, visit lhm.com.

