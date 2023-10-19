LARRY H. MILLER SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT EXPANDS THE MEGAPLEX BRAND WITH ITS FIRST CINEMA-ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

Megaplex Entertainment Brings Luxury Cinema, Bowling, Arcade, Dining, and Fun to Downtown Daybreak in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Larry H. Miller Company announced a major expansion of the Megaplex brand to include the first luxury cinema-entertainment center (CEC) featuring premium format auditoriums, luxury bowling with laneside dining, a variety of food and beverage options, Swig soft drinks and snacks, private event and party space, and more. The first Megaplex Entertainment CEC is coming to Downtown Daybreak in South Jordan, with additional centers in the pipeline.

Utah-based LHM Megaplex is ranked as the 25th largest cinema circuit in North America.

"The state of Utah and Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres are leading the nation back to the movies," said Michelle Smith, president of Larry H. Miller Sports + Entertainment. "We know our guests and families seek quality experiences that include new entertainment options like luxury bowling and arcade, luxury seating, dine-in box seats and elevated food and beverage choices. We are excited to bring this new cinema-entertainment center to Downtown Daybreak, Salt Lake County's newest regional destination. Our guests will start to see exciting new construction and renovation projects that will create opportunities to enjoy time with friends and family in state-of-the-art facilities."

The LHM Megaplex Entertainment CEC is located within Downtown Daybreak, a Larry H. Miller Real Estate master-planned community. LHM Megaplex Entertainment plans to offer eight to 10 new screens with dine-in box seats and 100-percent luxury seating; 16 to 20 luxury bowling lanes with laneside dining; dozens of arcade games; and a sports-themed lounge with access to an in-house chef and scratch kitchen; as well as private dining, entertainment, party, and event space. The Megaplex Entertainment CEC will be near the new, privately funded Salt Lake Bees ballpark, where both facilities will serve as sports and entertainment anchors within the transformative and regional urban center. Construction will begin this fall.

Additional Megaplex Entertainment projects are already in development and will be announced soon. Meanwhile, luxury renovations and enhancements are currently underway at the Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres at The Junction in Ogden. When complete, that project will feature 100-percent heated, power luxury recliners, luxury box seats, and Quiet Rooms in select auditoriums, a state-of-the-art PlatinumX premium large format laser projection system with Dolby Atmos® sound, Swig beverage and snack offerings, expanded food and beverage selections, and more. The LHM Megaplex Theatres at The Junction remains open during renovations, with select portions of the building closed during remodeling. A similar approach will be used in the coming weeks at the LHM Megaplex Theatres at Geneva in Utah County. Sections of the Geneva location will be temporarily closed while auditoriums are reconfigured to accommodate heated luxury power recliners and other enhancements.

As part of its growth strategy, the Larry H. Miller Company has formed a new business platform, Larry H. Miller Sports + Entertainment (LHM Sports + Entertainment), to elevate guest experiences, create family memories, and enrich lives.

LHM Sports + Entertainment will focus on sales, marketing, events, guest experience, merchandise, facilities, sponsorships and partnerships for the Salt Lake Bees, Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres and Megaplex Entertainment, the new ballpark in Downtown Daybreak in South Jordan, and more. LHM Sports + Entertainment will also support Big League Utah and the quest to bring a Major League Baseball expansion team to Salt Lake City.

"The Larry H. Miller Company is a steward of the Miller family's legacy of building and enriching the community. As an organization, we remain focused on creating opportunities for individuals and families to have shared experiences in thriving communities," said Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Company. "The Larry H. Miller Sports + Entertainment business platform builds on our rich legacy in sports and entertainment and is committed to providing best-in-class experiences. Together with Larry H. Miller Real Estate, these two business platforms partner to create world-class venues and gathering places. This aligns with our overall mission—to enrich lives."

"Larry H. Miller Sports + Entertainment is strategically positioned to provide best-in-class experiences for our guests," said Smith. "We are taking a data- and values-driven approach to our strategy. We want to build on the foundation Larry and Gail Miller envisioned for our community."

About the Larry H. Miller Company

The Larry H. Miller Company (LHMCO) oversees the Miller family's business platforms, including real estate, senior health, sports and entertainment, and investments. For more information, visit lhm.com.

About Larry H. Miller Sports + Entertainment

Larry H. Miller Sports + Entertainment (LHM Sports + Entertainment) manages Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres, Larry H. Miller Megaplex Entertainment, the Salt Lake Bees, and Big League Utah and its quest to bring a Major League Baseball expansion team to Salt Lake City.

About Larry H. Miller Megaplex

Larry H. Miller Megaplex offers both Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres and now, Larry H. Miller Entertainment. LHM Entertainment expands the organization's legacy theatres concept to include state-of-the-art cinema-entertainment centers (CECs) featuring cinema, luxury bowling and arcade, enhanced food and beverage options, Swig soft drinks and snacks, event space, and more. The first CEC is coming to Downtown Daybreak in South Jordan. Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres operates 15 locations throughout Utah and Southern Nevada with a total of 173 screens, including 5 IMAX screens and 7 PlatinumX premium large format (PLF) auditoriums.

About the Salt Lake Bees

The Salt Lake Bees just finished their 22nd season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels and will continue to be the top affiliate of the Angels through the 2030 season. While with Los Angeles, Salt Lake owns five division championships and two trips to the Pacific Coast League Finals. More than 440,000 fans attended a Bees game in 2023, placing the Bees in the Top 15 for Minor League Baseball attendance and making the team the second-highest attended sporting event in Utah. For more information visit slbees.com.

About Downtown Daybreak

Downtown Daybreak is a transformative new destination for the Salt Lake Valley, creating a new model of healthy, connected and inclusive growth. Located in South Jordan, Utah—Downtown Daybreak will be a walkable, bikeable and transit-connected regional hub—bringing jobs, housing, dining and entertainment options closer to where the majority of growth is occurring in the southwest quadrant of Salt Lake County. Learn more at downtowndaybreak.com.

