Larry Hogan and No Labels Make Urgent Call For Bipartisan COVID-19 Bill in New Ad

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- No Labels today released a new ad, featuring national co-chair Gov. Larry Hogan, imploring the Biden administration and leaders in Congress to come together on a COVID-19 relief bill.

Even as the House and Senate moved forward last week with a budget reconciliation process that could pass with only Democratic votes, passage of a bipartisan proposal is still possible, and, No Labels believes, necessary, to create a better more targeted bill and to deliver on the promise of national unity.

The ad opens with a clip from the inaugural speech of President Biden, in which he speaks to the imperative of national unity and from Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, who says we need for leaders to find "common ground for the common good."

But in the new No Labels ad, Gov. Hogan says these could be revealed as just "empty words" if Washington can't forge a bipartisan path forward. He says:

"Washington needs to pass a COVID-19 relief bill to save lives and livelihoods. But we need both parties at the table offering their best ideas. That's the only way to stop the vicious cycle of divisiveness and dysfunction.

This moment demands humility and bipartisan cooperation, not more take it or leave it or partisan obstruction."

The ad, which is running nationally via digital platforms asks viewers to visit nolabels.org/deal to sign a petition urging bipartisan action on COVID-19 relief.

Hogan joined No Labels as its national co-chair in December 2020.

No Labels is a nationwide movement of Democrats, Republicans and independents working to build the bipartisan governing coalition capable of solving America's toughest challenges.

SOURCE No Labels

