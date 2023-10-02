Larry Hogan Joins Worldwide Speakers Group

former Governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan has joined their roster of global thought leaders.

BALTIMORE and WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Speakers Group (WWSG) is proud to announce that former Governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan has joined their roster of global thought leaders. WWSG will facilitate the former Governor's global speaking engagements exclusively.

"Worldwide Speakers Group is a leader in its industry, and I am honored to join the roster of distinguished thought leaders that WWSG currently represents. I look forward to continuing working with Bob Thomas, Dan Sims, and the entire WWSG team," said former Governor Hogan.

Larry Hogan isn't a career politician. A best-selling author, lifelong small business owner, cancer survivor, and the most popular Governor in the history of Maryland, Governor Hogan's unique insights into crisis management and leadership have been recognized internationally.

Hogan's array of relevant speech topics include: Unity, Civility, Crisis Leadership and Communications, Workforce Development, Cybersecurity Infrastructure, Economic Turnaround, and remarks on the upcoming election as it may pertain to specific industries.

The former Governor joins several other high-profile thought leaders to sign with WWSG, including The Honourable Stephen Harper (22nd Prime Minister of Canada), Robert Zoellick (Former World Bank President), Sheila Bair (19th Chair of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation), Gary Locke (21st Governor of Washington and Former Secretary of Commerce), Niall Ferguson (Visionary Historian and Author), Chris Miller (Award-Winning Author of Chip War and Macroeconomic and Geopolitical Advisor), General John Kelly (Former Secretary of Homeland Security & Chief of Staff to the President), Elaine Chao (Former Secretary of Transportation and Secretary of Labor), and many more.

Worldwide Speakers Group operates on six continents representing an elite roster of global thought leaders, working with multinational financial services and healthcare organizations, trade associations, colleges and universities, and public lecture series to skillfully connect them with the world's top speakers. For more information, visit wwsg.com or call (703) 373-WWSG (9974).

