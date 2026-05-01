Larry Kellerman, Fermi's Chief Power Officer and Architect of Its 17 GW Energy Infrastructure, Accepts Board Nomination

DALLAS, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toby Neugebauer, co-founder and largest shareholder of Fermi America (NASDAQ & LSE: FRMI), today announced that he has nominated Larry Kellerman to join the Fermi Board of Directors. Kellerman, who serves as Chief Power Officer at Fermi America, is the architect of the Company's 17-gigawatt powered data center campus in Amarillo, Texas — the largest private energy grid in America.

Kellerman is co-founder and Managing Partner of Twenty First Century Utilities and brings more than four decades of power industry and finance expertise to the role. His career spans senior leadership positions at Goldman Sachs, El Paso Corporation, and I Squared Capital. Kellerman said he was honored by the nomination and would be pleased to serve if approved by the Board.

"I appreciate everything that Toby has manifested in Fermi and know that no other human could have created the enterprise and its many thoughtfully interconnected elements as quickly, as effectively, and in as value-accretive a manner as Toby's leadership has been able to deliver."

— Larry Kellerman, Chief Power Officer and Board Nominee, Fermi America

For Neugebauer, the choice was crystal clear. Kellerman, who has worked alongside Neugebauer since the earliest days of Project Matador knows Fermi's power story better than anyone.

"When I came up with the idea of Project Matador, I knew that Larry Kellerman was the one person I needed to convert a really great idea into a really great reality. His knowledge of power and the future of powering data centers is unmatched. Larry is uniquely qualified to steward Fermi as a Board member, and I couldn't be more pleased with his willingness to serve."

— Toby Neugebauer, Co-Founder, Fermi America

SOURCE Toby Neugebauer