Larry Mullne From AA Logistics Trucking Explains Why Partial Truckloads Are a Beneficial Way to Ship Freight

HOUSTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Partial truckloads are beneficial for both the shipper and the freight carrier. When the load of goods doesn't fill up a truck, partial truckloads can help decrease the cost to ship. Meeting the requirements for less than truckload (LTL) shipping is hard for most businesses, however, many of them don't ship enough goods to fill up a truck or make it worth the cost of a full truckload (FTL).

This is when using partial truckload shipping is the most cost-effective option. Freight shippers offer this option to their customers to help them ship more efficiently and pass on their cost savings to their customers. Logistics Consultant Larry Mullne from AA Logistics Trucking recommends that freight shippers fully evaluate their processes when implementing a cost-savings plan. Utilizing partial truckloads to increase effectiveness is one of the things he teaches shipping companies how to do to take control of shipments and costs.

What are partial truckloads?

Partial truckloads is a method of freight shipping that many carriers offer. The term partial truckload comes from the truck being partially filled with goods by their customer. This type of shipping method is often more cost-effective for smaller and mid-sized companies that are shipping enough goods to fill more than a handful of pallets. Partial truckloads contain between six and 15 pallets. This type of shipping is best used by national and global shippers to help increase their effectiveness.

Partial truckloads vs less than truckloads (LTL)

Knowing the difference between types of truckloads is important for customers. Without knowing the details of shipping methods, they may end up paying more costs and fees than they should. Less than truckloads (or LTL) are designed to ship smaller amounts of goods like one to six pallets. While appearing cost-effective up front, they are smaller than six pallets. Loading and unloading will occur on the truck and the chance for damage is increased. The stops can take longer than anticipated, significantly delay the delivery times and become more costly than partial truckloads. Partial truckloads do not require freight class.

Benefits of shipping partial truckload:

Pay only for what is used; more cost-effective than multiple less than truckload shipments

No freight class required

Decreased risk of damage because of fewer stops

Improved potential for on-time delivery

AA Logistics offers a state-of-the-art LTL system that puts the shippers in control of their LTL process. Larry's main goal is to help his customers find a cost-effective option that allows them to have control over their shipments. Call Larry Mullne at 713-300-4054 to discuss the benefits of partial truckloads versus LTL. https://aalogisticstrucking.com/.

