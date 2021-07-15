WASHINGTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5, Inc., an operational technology data and cybersecurity company, announces Larry Prior joins as the latest addition to their Board of Directors.

Larry Prior Joins Shift5’s Board of Directors

Larry Prior currently serves as an Operating Executive for The Carlyle Group, where he is focused on the aerospace, defense and government services sectors. Joining Carlyle in 2018, he serves on the boards of three portfolio companies and is currently a director of Novetta Solutions, an advanced analytics company that has announced their acquisition by Accenture Federal Systems. Larry serves on the board and chairs audit committee for KLDiscovery Inc., a leading provider of eDiscovery; and also as Chairman of Two Six Technologies, a US company specialised in advanced technology solutions for critical missions.

"I've gotten to know Shift5 as one of the most capable, visionary teams I've had the pleasure of working with," says Prior. "The world's fleets contain digital components, but they were never designed for the digital age. Shift5 is doing the critical work of unlocking data from these vehicle platforms to help fleet operators run smarter and safer."

Larry joins Shift5's Board of Directors at a pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory. Shift5 has established a firm foothold within the DoD and commercial markets in the development and adoption of advanced operational technology data and cybersecurity of fleet assets.

"The past few months we've recruited several exceptional, seasoned, senior executives to supercharge Shift5's growth through operational excellence. With Larry joining our board, we've made a commensurate leap at the strategic level," says Josh Lospinoso, CEO of Shift5. "Larry's insights and experiences from decades building businesses are incomparable, and I'm honored to have him join our board and to consider him a friend and mentor."

Larry's most recent executive experience was as President and CEO of CSRA, Inc. where he led a spinout from CSC, a merger with SRA and an IPO on the NYSE in 2015. The company was acquired by General Dynamics in 2018. Previously, he was Executive Vice President and General Manager of CSC's North American Public Sector (NPS) business, providing next-generation technology solutions and mission services to the U.S. Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and FedCiv sectors.

Before joining CSC, Larry held executive leadership positions at BAE Systems Inc., ManTech International, SAIC, LightPointe Communications, High Technology Solutions, the County of San Diego, and TRW. Earlier in his career, he worked as a professional staff member on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and served as an Intelligence Officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Larry has a bachelor's degree in Biology from Loyola Marymount University and a master's degree in Security Studies from the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.

"Larry Prior brings a wealth of experience across defense and aerospace to our team, but also tremendous wisdom, leadership and operational savvy that will be critical as we grow Shift5 into a world-class company." -– Guy Filippelli, Chairman of the Board, Shift5

About Shift5

Shift5 is the premier transportation cybersecurity and data collection company. Their data-driven solutions protect the world's most critical assets and unlock operational insights that allow them to run smarter, safer, and more efficiently. To learn more, visit www.shift5.io.

Media Contact:

Nicole Wheeler

610.246.1185

[email protected]

SOURCE Shift5, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.shift5.io

