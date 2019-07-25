Larry S. Reed Hired as Senior Vice President for Community Development and External Affairs for California Market

Reed's responsibilities include collaborating and building relationships with non-profits that serve low to moderate income communities in the California market, as well as with community activist organizations and other stakeholders. A key priority will be to continue to develop programs in partnership with non-profits that teach financial education, entrepreneurship and economic development.

Reed joins Comerica having served more than a decade in external affairs roles at HSBC Bank, BBVA Compass and Citizens Business Bank. In previous positions, he managed teams in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado. His prior experience also includes serving as a safety and soundness examiner with the California State Banking Department. He started his banking career as a teller before earning a bachelor's degree in business administration at the University of La Verne.

"Continuing to grow our financial education programs with our non-profit partners is very important to all of us at Comerica," said Comerica Bank California Market President Morgan Rector. "We are confident Larry will contribute greatly to that effort with the wealth of experience he brings to the bank."

So far this year, more than 150 Comerica colleagues have volunteered more than 900 hours at financial education and technical assistance workshops in California. This has resulted in Comerica colleagues reaching approximately 5,350 low-moderate income youths and adults.

"Larry has a deep knowledge of what it takes to bring opportunities to low to moderate income communities," said Ashford. "He has a track record of making an impact and the drive to help people working to improve their lives through education and building businesses."

Reed will work in alignment with Hayana Kwon and Sonja Trac, Comerica's California External Affairs Market Managers and will be based at Comerica's Century City.

Comerica Bank, with locations in the key California markets of San Francisco and the East Bay, San Jose, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Fresno, Sacramento, Santa Cruz/Monterey, and the Inland Empire, is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA). Comerica is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned into three major business segments: the Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships and helping businesses and people be successful.

