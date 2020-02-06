Larry Scott Named Head Football Coach at Howard University

"We are proud to welcome Coach Larry Scott to the Howard University family. After a thorough search and several qualified candidates, Coach Scott was the clear choice to lead Howard's football program, given his experience and passion for students and the game," said Davis. "I'd like to thank our search firm, Jeff Schemmel from Collegiate Sports Solutions and Dan Walters from Buffkin/Baker, for their help during the search process."

Coach Scott brings to the program more than a decade of experience, serving in a number of Division I coaching positions, including the University of Miami, the University of Tennessee and the University of South Florida. Most recently, he was an integral part of the staff that led the University of Florida to an 11-2 overall record and a top-10 ranking in the country.

The Sebring, Florida, native has spent a majority of his coaching career in his home state—at USF, where he attended from 1997-2000 — he coached from 2006-12; at Miami, he coached for three seasons from 2013-15; and most recently, he coached at Florida from 2018-19. Prior to joining the Florida coaching staff, Scott was a member of Butch Jones' staff at the University of Tennessee during the 2016-17 season. Earlier in his career, Scott served for four seasons as a high school football coach.

During his time at the University of Miami, Scott served as the Hurricanes' tight ends coach for two-plus seasons (2013-15) prior to being named the interim head coach for the final six games of 2015. In this position, Scott led the Hurricanes to a 4-2 mark and a berth in the Sun Bowl.

At USF, where he started in 2005 as director of high school relations, he coached the university's offensive line, tight ends and running backs. He also served as a lead recruiter, where he helped lead the team to their best recruiting class in program history in 2008, only to surpass that class in 2009 with the nation's No. 21 ranked class.

"I am excited to have Coach Larry Scott join the Howard University athletics program as our head football coach," said President Wayne A. I. Frederick. "His experience recruiting, training and molding student athletes to excel on the gridiron and in the classroom are aligned with Howard's mission and values. I invite the entire Bison community to get their tickets now and let's fill Greene Stadium in support of this new decade for Howard football."

About Howard Athletics

The Howard University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics sponsors 21 NCAA Division I men and women varsity sports. The programs represent six conferences: the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Coastal Collegiate Swimming Association (CCSA), Sun Belt Conference, Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) and Atlantic Sun (ASUN) Conference. Visit www.hubison.com to learn more.

