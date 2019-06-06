Larry Sibley Joins Evercore ISI as Head of Sales

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Larry Sibley has joined Evercore ISI as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Sales.

Mr. Sibley has more than 30 years of experience in financial services building long term relationships across the industry. For the past 18 years, Mr. Sibley was at Credit Suisse where his most recent role was Head of New York Advisory Sales. Before Credit Suisse, he was in Equity Sales at Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette as well as Sanford Bernstein. Mr. Sibley's career experience also includes positions as portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs and investment banker with Bankers Trust.

Ed Hyman, Founder and Chairman of Evercore ISI, said, "Larry's reputation and industry relationships are deep and simply outstanding. I look forward to welcoming Larry to the team and am excited to work with him."

Mike Paliotta, Chief Executive Officer of Evercore ISI, added, "I've known and worked with Larry for nearly 20 years, and have observed him consistently operate in a way that is aligned with Evercore's Core Values. He is a trusted partner and seasoned professional who brings extraordinary client relationships and management expertise to our business. He will be critical to leveraging our strong platform."

"I am thrilled to be joining the team at Evercore ISI which combines the best independent research with client-focused, tailored distribution and a stellar Firm brand and reputation," said Mr. Sibley. "I look forward to working across the organization."

Mr. Sibley received his B.A. in Economics from Tulane University and his M.B.A. in Finance from the New York University Stern School of Business.

