Lars Dreesmann Named President of Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont, Inc.

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim today announced that Lars Dreesmann, PhD, has been named President of the company's US biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing business, Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont, Inc., effective October 1st, 2020. Most recently, Dr. Dreesmann was Head of Global Quality Systems & Product Compliance Biopharma for Boehringer Ingelheim, a role he has held since January 2019. In his new role, Dr. Dreesmann will report to Jean-Michel Boers, U.S. Country Managing Director, President & CEO, Boehringer Ingelheim.

"We are extremely pleased to have Lars take on the leadership of our US biopharmaceuticals business during this critical time of growth," said Jean-Michel Boers, US Country Managing Director, President & CEO, Boehringer Ingelheim. "He is a proven leader with a keen scientific mind and a deep understanding of our business, which he gained during his more than a dozen years in Boehringer Ingelheim's global Biopharmaceuticals headquarters. We wish Lars much success in his new role."

Dr. Dreesmann joined Boehringer Ingelheim in 2007, after earning his PhD in Neurobiology at the University of Tuebingen & University of Hohenheim in Germany. Since joining the company, Dr. Dreesmann has held a series of leadership roles with increasing levels of responsibility within the company's Biopharmaceuticals headquarters in Germany. His research has been published in multiple scientific and medical journals and he holds a patent in the field of neurobiology.

"I'm thrilled to take on this opportunity and humbled by the trust placed in me by senior leadership," said Lars Dreesmann, PhD, President of Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont, Inc. "In my past roles, I've had the opportunity to work with some of the smart, talented members of the US Biopharmaceuticals team. Now I look forward to the chance to more closely collaborate with and learn from this great group as we continue to distinguish ourselves as the leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing organization. On a personal note, my family and I are excited to make our new home in the San Francisco Bay Area."

About Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont, Inc. is the US arm of Boehringer Ingelheim's Biopharmaceuticals enterprise, which is one of its three core businesses, along with Human Pharmaceuticals and Animal Health. Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, the birthplace of the biotech industry, Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont, Inc. is the company's only biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing site in North America. The strategic business produces Boehringer Ingelheim's own biologic medicines, including monoclonal antibodies and other recombinant proteins, as well as those of other biopharmaceutical companies. A leader in the field, Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals provides development and manufacturing services for complex biological medicines to many of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. To date, Boehringer Ingelheim's Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing business has earned regulatory approvals for 39 of its customers' biologics – five in 2019 alone – in therapeutic areas that include oncology, immunology and rheumatology. Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont, Inc. employs more than 600 full-time professionals, many in highly skilled biomanufacturing roles.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Making new and better medicines for humans and animals is at the heart of what we do. Our mission is to create breakthrough therapies that change lives. Since its founding in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is independent and family-owned. We have the freedom to pursue our long-term vision, looking ahead to identify the health challenges of the future and targeting those areas of need where we can do the most good.

As a world-leading, research-driven pharmaceutical company, more than 51,000 employees create value through innovation daily for our three business areas: Human Pharma, Animal Health and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. In 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of around $21.3 billion (€19 billion). Our significant investment of over $3.9 billion (€3.5 billion) in R&D drives innovation, enabling the next generation of medicines that save lives and improve quality of life.

We realize more scientific opportunities by embracing the power of partnership and diversity of experts across the life-science community. By working together, we accelerate the delivery of the next medical breakthrough that will transform the lives of patients now, and in generations to come.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Ridgefield, CT, is the largest U.S. subsidiary of Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation and is part of the Boehringer Ingelheim group of companies. In addition, there are Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health in Duluth, GA and Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont, Inc. in Fremont, CA.

Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to improving lives and strengthening our communities. Please visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us/csr to learn more about Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us, or follow us on Twitter @BoehringerUS.

