Lars Jönsson leaves as CFO at New Wave Group AB

News provided by

New Wave Group

Aug 23, 2024, 01:19 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lars Jönsson chooses on his own initiative to leave his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at New Wave Group. Lars has been CFO of New Wave Group since 2007 and will remain in his role until February 28, 2025.

The recruitment process of a new CFO will now begin.

Gothenburg on 23 August 2024

For further information, please contact:
CEO and Group CEO
Torsten Jansson
Phone: +46 (0) 31 712 89 01
Email: [email protected]

1st Senior Vice President
Göran Härstedt
Phone: +46 (0) 703 62 56 11
Email: [email protected]

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons detailed above, at 7.00 a.m. CET on August 23rd, 2024.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/new-wave-group/r/lars-jonsson-leaves-as-cfo-at-new-wave-group-ab,c4027618

SOURCE New Wave Group

Also from this source

INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2024 NEW WAVE GROUP AB

PERIOD 1 APRIL - 30 JUNE 2024 Net sales amounted to SEK 2,397.9 million, which was 4% higher than last year (SEK 2,304.5 million). Currency changes...

Invitation to the presentation of New Wave Group's interim report for January-June 2024

New Wave Group AB (publ) will publish its interim report for January-June 2024 on 15 August at 07.00 CET. The same day at 10.00 CET, a presentation...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Furniture and Furnishings

News Releases in Similar Topics