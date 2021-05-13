Larson and Company Continues to Lead Innovation by Using Clockwork for Their Advisory Services

CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clockwork , the leading FP&A platform for growing businesses and their advisors, announced today that Larson and Company , has chosen their platform to serve as the core component of their advisory offering.

Clockwork featured on larsco.com

Recently named as one of Forbes 2021 Best Accounting Firms, Larson was founded in 1975 and offers full-service accounting services to companies at all stages. Their approach to accounting services is based on being interconnected with full-service firm offerings. By utilizing the Clockwork platform and the Clockwork team to offer their services, clients will get an unparalleled level of guidance and support as they grow their businesses.

Andrew Wan, Advisory Partner at Larson, came across Clockwork at the beginning of the year. "We were looking for a simple, easy to use, yet, robust solution to help our clients be more connected to their financial performances in a meaningful way so they can make appropriate and timely decisions. Clockwork meets all those requirements!"

Within the first month of using Clockwork, Larson improved realization rates on those clients by more than 60%. Tasks that took up to 20 hours a month per client are being completed in a fraction of the time and they're offering services they were never able to before, like real-time dashboards.

"Our clients that use it love how easy it is to see their company's performance and ask us more questions about how their businesses could improve. We can now be true advisers to them for their future instead of just a historian of the past."

Fady Hawatmeh, Founder & CEO at Clockwork, lived that life for many years while running his outsourced CFO firm. Drawing on experiences like leading FP&A at Boeing, his accomplished finance background gives him a unique approach to the challenge by accurately automating the functions of modeling that typically cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs and opportunity.

Since officially launching in 2021 after focusing on product development for over 2 years, Clockwork already has hundreds of users globally to improve their finances and cash flow. "We have fine-tuned the Clockwork platform to be far ahead of the competition in terms of accuracy and ease of use and we're going to make sure to keep it that way. We're working hard on continuing our early traction and partnering with great firms like Larson," says Fady.

Clockwork is the first-ever and only FP&A platform entrepreneurs and CPA firms love to use. Clockwork's award-winning intelligent platform creates completely custom 5-year financial projections, 52-week cash flow forecasts, dashboards, and scenario planning in minutes. Users have the ability to customize as many assumptions and scenarios they want with one-click forecasting while Clockwork keeps financials in real-time as Certified App Partners with QuickBooks Online and Xero integrations. For more information about Clockwork and its intelligent, all-in-one FP&A platform contact [email protected] , follow us on Instagram @clockwork.ai, or visit us at www.Clockwork.ai .

Media Contact:

Fady Hawatmeh

312-219-5845

[email protected]

SOURCE Clockwork; Larson

Related Links

http://www.Clockwork.ai

