Larson Financial's Intrua Financial partners with Ta-Check Financial and Ta-Check Tax Service; Republic Capital Group acts as Exclusive Investment Banking Advisor

NEW YORK and ST. LOUIS and HOUSTON and STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group ("Republic"), an investment bank specializing in strategic and financial advisory services for wealth and asset management firms, and privately held middle market companies, today announced that it served as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Ta-Check Financial and Ta-Check Tax Service ("Ta-Check") in its strategic partnership with Intrua Financial ("Intrua"), part of the Larson Financial family of companies.

Intrua Financial, a growing platform focused on delivering integrated financial solutions, has partnered with Ta-Check, an Ohio-based firm recognized for its specialized expertise and client-focused approach, with approximately $576 Million in assets under management. The partnership enhances Intrua's ability to deliver comprehensive, client-centered services while expanding Ta-Check's access to resources and infrastructure within the broader Larson Financial ecosystem, which has $8 billion in assets under advisement.

As part of the transaction, Ta-Check will operate within the Intrua Financial platform, maintaining continuity for its clients while benefiting from expanded capabilities, technology, and strategic support.

"This partnership is about alignment of values, vision, and commitment to the people we serve," said Sam Lawhon, President of Advisory Services and Chief Investment Officer at Intrua Financial. "Ta-Check has built a strong reputation through personalized service and deep expertise. Together, we are enhancing our ability to deliver thoughtful, comprehensive solutions at scale."

The transaction reflects Intrua's continued focus on building a fully integrated financial ecosystem; one that empowers individuals and businesses with access to strategic guidance, innovative solutions, and long-term support. Clients of Ta-Check will continue working with their existing advisory teams, ensuring a seamless transition.

Dave Ptacek, President of Ta-Check said, "We're excited to announce the new partnership between Ta-Check Financial and Intrua Financial. We believe this collaboration enhances our ability to serve clients and supports our continued strategic growth initiatives. By bringing together complementary resources and shared goals, we expect to broaden our capabilities and strengthen our service offerings over time. We also extend our thanks to Republic for its support throughout the transaction process, and especially to Kyler Thomas for his professionalism and guidance in helping facilitate the transaction. We look forward to working together and exploring future opportunities that may result from this collaboration."

Republic Capital Group advised Ta-Check throughout the transaction, providing strategic and financial guidance in support of the firm's long-term objectives and helping identify a partner aligned with its culture and client-first philosophy.

Christopher Freeman provided legal counsel to Ta-Check.

*Larson has $8 billion in assets under advisement as of 5/3/2026

*Ta-Check has $576 Million in assets under management as of 4/27/2026

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital Group, led by CEO and Founder John Langston, specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, asset, and wealth management communities and their clients. Republic partners with firms at the forefront of M&A activity and active participants in the transformation of the industry. Republic is headquartered in New York, with locations in Dallas, Chicago, San Antonio, Houston, Winter Park, FL and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit republiccg.com and follow Republic Capital Group on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Carrie Massey

[email protected]

Republic Capital Group Holdings, LLC ("RCG") member of FINRA/SIPC.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security or investment product.

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated benefits of the partnership. Actual results may differ materially based on market conditions, integration developments, and other factors.

SOURCE Republic Capital Group