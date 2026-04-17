Seasoned Executive and Investor Expands Firm's Advisory Capabilities in WealthTech and AI

NEW YORK and DALLAS, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group ("Republic"), a leading investment bank specializing in strategic and financial advisory services for wealth and asset management firms and their clients, today announced the appointment of Prabhakar ("Prab") Reddy as Partner & Managing Director. With more than 30 years of experience as an executive, investor, and strategic advisor, Reddy brings deep expertise in wealth technology, AI-driven transformation, and enterprise value creation to the firm's Advisory platform.

Republic Capital Group Appoints Prabhakar Reddy as Partner & Managing Director

Reddy has spent his career advising founders, boards, family offices, and institutional stakeholders on technology-enabled growth and strategic positioning across wealth management, financial services, and adjacent technology sectors. He is known for combining hands-on operating leadership with strategic advisory, helping companies navigate digital disruption, regulatory complexity, and evolving client demands.

Most recently, Reddy was Founder and Managing Partner of Stride Growth Partners, where he advised and invested in founder-led and private equity-backed growth companies, with a focus on wealth technology, regulatory and compliance platforms, and AI-enabled financial services. His work has supported companies in accelerating growth, executing inorganic M&A strategies, and expanding into new client segments including RIAs, broker-dealers, family offices, and institutional markets.

Prab said, "I am excited to join Republic Capital Group at a time when WealthTech and AI are reshaping the future of financial services. Republic's strong Advisory platform and deep client relationships create a unique opportunity to help firms navigate transformation, unlock growth, and build long-term enterprise value."

In his role at Republic, Reddy will work closely with the firm's Advisory team to support clients across wealth and asset management, with a focus on platform modernization, data and AI strategy, and strategic growth initiatives. His experience in AI and digital transformation will help accelerate value creation for RIAs and wealth technology SaaS firms as they pursue both organic and inorganic growth strategies, leveraging AI adoption to better position themselves in an increasingly competitive landscape.

"Prab's experience across WealthTech, AI, and enterprise transformation meaningfully enhances our Advisory capabilities," said John Langston, Founder and CEO at Republic. "His ability to connect strategy, technology, and value creation will be highly impactful as we continue to support clients navigating a rapidly evolving landscape."

About Republic Capital Group:

Republic Capital Group, led by CEO and Founder John Langston, specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, asset, and wealth management communities and their clients. Republic partners with firms at the forefront of M&A activity and active participants in the transformation of the industry. Republic is headquartered in New York, with locations in Dallas, Chicago, San Antonio, Houston, Orlando, & West Palm Beach.

For more information, please visit republiccg.com and follow Republic Capital Group on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Carrie Massey

[email protected]

Republic Capital Group Holdings, LLC ("RCG") member of FINRA/SIPC.

SOURCE Republic Capital Group