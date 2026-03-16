Republic Capital Group Appoints Lori Kamen as Chief Compliance Officer

Seasoned Regulatory Leader Strengthens Investment Banking Firm with Strategic Compliance Integration

NEW YORK and ORLANDO, Fla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group ("Republic"), a leading investment bank specializing in strategic and financial advisory services for wealth and asset management firms and their clients, today announced the appointment of Lori Kamen as Chief Compliance Officer. With nearly three decades of experience in broker-dealer and investment advisory compliance, Kamen brings deep regulatory expertise and executive leadership to the firm's growing platform.

Lori Kamen Headshot

Kamen holds the Series 4, 7, 24, 53, 63, 66, 79 and 99 licenses. She has served in a variety of compliance and officer roles for various broker dealers, investment advisors, and reputable firms since 1997. She is a strong compliance leader with common sense, change management and leadership experience working closely with management, registered persons, and financial services industry organizations. Most recently, she served as the President and Chief Compliance Officer for a mid-size retail broker-dealer and a compliance officer for an SEC registered investment advisor. She also has a passion for securities compliance and helping registered persons and firms achieve compliance with the myriads of complex rules and regulations.

Lori said, "I am deeply honored to be selected as Chief Compliance Officer of Republic Capital Group. Compliance is more than a regulatory obligation- it is the foundation of trust, transparency, and long-term success. I look forward to working closely with the firm's leadership team and employees to further strengthen our culture of integrity, enhance our governance framework, and ensure we continue to meet the highest standards on behalf of our clients and stakeholders."

In her role at Republic, Kamen will integrate compliance throughout the firm's investment banking lifecycle, from engagement through closing. Her deep understanding of broker-dealer and advisory frameworks strengthens risk management and supports disciplined execution across capital markets and advisory mandates. She will work closely with firm leadership and banking teams to ensure regulatory alignment while maintaining operational efficiency- reinforcing a culture of accountability, transparency, and client trust.

"Lori's experience and leadership significantly enhance our regulatory infrastructure as we continue to expand our investment banking capabilities," said John Langston, Founder and CEO at Republic. "Her ability to align compliance with strategic growth ensures we remain disciplined, client-focused, and well-positioned for long-term success."

About Republic Capital Group:

Republic Capital Group, led by CEO and Founder John Langston, specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, asset, and wealth management communities and their clients. Republic partners with firms at the forefront of M&A activity and active participants in the transformation of the industry. Republic is headquartered in New York, with locations in Dallas, Chicago, San Antonio, Houston, Orlando, & West Palm Beach.

For more information, please visit republiccg.com and follow Republic Capital Group on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Carrie Massey

[email protected]

Republic Capital Group Holdings, LLC ("RCG") member of FINRA/SIPC.

SOURCE Republic Capital Group