Larson Packaging Company expands high-precision case and foam capabilities expertise with strategic acquisition

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Larson Packaging Company (LPC), a leading provider of custom technical packaging solutions, today announced the successful acquisition of Great Western Eagle Packaging, Inc. (GWEP), a well-known supplier of case and foam solutions based in Ontario, CA.

This strategic acquisition is a direct investment in deepening Larson Packaging Company's specialized capabilities, particularly in the engineering and fabrication of high-precision case inserts and complex foam solutions critical for the aerospace, military, and drone end-user segments.

The acquisition immediately enhances Larson Packaging Company's ability to serve defense, aerospace, drone, IT and electronic industries in the Bay Area, San Diego and now Orange County/Los Angeles/Inland Empire areas.

GWEP's expertise and experience in specialized materials and high-tolerance fabrication seamlessly complements Larson Packaging Company's established full-service industrial packaging offerings, bringing significant benefits to both companies.

By integrating GWEP's Ontario facility, LPC not only increases its California manufacturing footprint but also brings together the technical strengths of both teams. The real advantage lies in this combined technical capability and essential industry certifications, further enhancing the company's value proposition for customers in the aerospace, defense and advanced technology sectors.

"This acquisition is a strategic capability multiplier for our company," said Mark Hoffman, CEO of Larson Packaging Company. "It immediately strengthens our ability to deliver highly specialized, precision-engineered protective packaging solutions. GWEP's expertise in fabricated case inserts for brands like Pelican and SKB, coupled with their focus on rigorous aerospace requirements, allows us to provide unmatched value and shorter lead times to our most demanding clients in the aerospace, defense and drone industries."

Todd Teach, CEO of Greater Western Eagle Packaging, will join the Larson Packaging Company leadership team, focusing on business development and strategic customer relationships across the combined company.

"Joining forces with Larson Packaging Company marks the right next step to enhance service for GWEP's customers and employees," commented Teach. "This partnership will accelerate the modernization of our operations, expedite crucial ISO (such as ISO9000 and AS9100) and Cybersecurity certifications (such as NIST SP 800-171/CMMC compliance) essential for our aerospace and military customers, and dramatically shorten our lead times. I look forward to focusing on expanding our key customer relationships with the combined entity's superior capabilities."

