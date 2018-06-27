Larson Tax Relief Awarded 6th Place in Denver Best Places to Work Competition

Owners Ron and Jack Larson recognize the importance of providing a top-quality workplace with a culture of positivity by combining employee recognition, flexibility and fun perks. A ping-pong table, charitable events, cooking classes and employee celebrations create a company culture that engages the employees and ensures that team members arrive at work energized and ready to provide their best to clients. Ron Larson, President of Corporate Engagement, notes that, "empowering our employees by showing them how much they are valued, along with an open door policy for honest feedback, helps inspire our people to reach their full potentials." Furthermore, staying at the forefront of the tax resolution field is paramount to the industry and Larson Tax Relief makes this a priority by providing employee trainings and ensuring that all employees are living into the mission statement.

The Denver Business Journal teamed with Quantum Workplace to conduct anonymous surveys measuring key aspects of corporate culture such as employee/team engagement, work-life balance, manager effectiveness and more. Survey responses are compiled and evaluated to determine an overall employee engagement score in each category.

About Larson Tax Relief

Larson Tax Relief is a leader in the tax resolution industry, assisting clients in all 50 states, specializing in tax resolution strategies and taxpayer representation in tax issues with the IRS and state taxing authorities. The firm, established in 2005, is family-owned and operated by brothers Jack and Ron Larson. Since that beginning, Larson has been successfully building a team of trusted and experienced professionals to provide answers and top-quality solutions for their clients. The team at Larson understands that behind every client there is a real person deserving the best service and representation available. Larson has helped over 10,000 individuals and businesses to resolve their tax liabilities. Their experience, knowledge, professionalism, and customer service are unmatched in the industry.

