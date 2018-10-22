Larson Tax Relief Honored as Finalist for 2018 Denver/Boulder BBB Torch Award for Marketplace Trust - Large Business Category

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Larson Tax Relief, a national tax resolution firm, was recognized on the evening October 18th as a finalist in the 2018 Large Business category for the Denver/Boulder BBB Torch Awards for Marketplace Trust. The BBB of Denver/Boulder began honoring businesses with the Torch Award for Marketplace Trust in 2003. The award is an acknowledgement to those who consistently demonstrate an outstanding commitment to fair, honest, and ethical practices. The Torch Award emphasizes the importance of trust and high standards within all types of trade and philanthropy. Larson has previously been recognized by the Denver/Boulder BBB, receiving the Customer Service Award in 2014.

"We would like to thank the BBB judges and sponsors and are honored to have been selected as finalists," says co-founder Ron Larson. "Most importantly, we would to thank the employees of Larson Financial. Our people certainly share all of the recognition that we receive, and they are an integral part of maintaining the high standards of ethics that Larson operates under. At Larson Tax Relief, customer service and ethics involves much more than saying, 'please,' and 'thank you,' or offering customers our 15 day Money Back Guarantee. This industry is different than most, as our clients are dealing with some of the most stressful times they will encounter in the course of their lives. The majority of Larson's clients are facing possible seizure of their business or home, wage garnishments, bank levies, foreclosure, divorce and other woes that place an enormous amount of stress on their emotions and livelihood. The quality of customer service and work product we provide for our clients can make the difference between retaining their livelihood or not and will have an invaluable impact on the rest of their lives! It goes without saying, our clients need our employees to be courteous, responsive and efficient… but moreover they need our strength, guidance, expertise and reassurance."

About Larson Financial

Larson Financial, Inc. dba Larson Tax Relief is a national leader in the tax resolution industry, assisting clients in all 50 states, specializing in tax resolution strategies and taxpayer representation in tax issues with the IRS and state taxing authorities. As a family owned business, the team at Larson understands that behind every client there is a real person that deserves the best service and representation available. The people at Larson Financial pride themselves in giving their clients the individual attention necessary to find the right solution for their tax needs. Their experience, knowledge, and professionalism are unmatched in the industry.

