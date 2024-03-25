L'Artigiano, Gelato from Italy, Makes United States Debut in New York City

The premium gelato brand with deep roots in Italy is launching at over 400 locations and pop-up events in the New York Metropolitan Area

Beginning April 1, the L'Artigiano pop-up will serve gelato from a custom Fiat 500 located on the Ground Floor of The Shops at Columbus Circle

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Artigiano, synonymous in Italy with creamy, flavorful gelato and a long history in the region of Umbria, is making its debut in the United States in the same city that so many Italians have called home for generations — New York.

Officially launching across 12 retailers at over 400 locations in the New York City metro area, L'Artigiano is now available to purchase at D'Agostino, Kings Food Markets, Gristedes, Garden of Eden locations, and more with the ultimate goal of expanding to nationwide availability.

L'Artigiano's origin began in the picturesque town of Assisi in the Province of Perugia, by visionary Antonio whose dream of sharing gelato led him to develop a secret recipe making use of the region's best ingredients. His story started­ humbly in 1927, with nothing but his recipe and a small cart before quickly transforming into a popular shop in Assisi that drew customers near and far hearing the near-legendary tales of Mastr'Antonio's gelato. With his secret recipe passed down within his family for generations, in 2012 the L'Artigiano brand was established by Antonio's great-grandson Francesco Annaloro.

Today, L'Artigiano continues to expand Antonio's dream beyond the rolling green hills of Umbria toward a global audience while keeping its artisan soul ﬁrmly rooted in Mastr'Antonio's traditions. The original recipe from Mastr'Antonio is the basis for the brand's gelato products. Manufacturing still takes place in the town of Assisi, and each gelato crafted, whether classic or new, bears the enduring legacy of his profound passion and unwavering dedication.

Featuring premium raw ingredients predominantly sourced from Italy including locally procured fresh milk delivered to the factory daily and fresh fruit pulp, L'Artigiano's devotion to the artistry of gelato shines in their traditional and innovative flavors. From Sicilian Pistachio to a vegan Mango as well as classics like vanilla, chocolate, and Chocotella (chocolate and hazelnut), the breadth of gelato available at launch provides the right sweet treat for occasions big and small.

"There's no place better to introduce Americans to the rich flavors and history of L'Artigiano than New York City," said L'Artigiano founder Francesco Annaloro. "New York City's own history is so entwined with Italian American heritage and, of course, cuisine, that bringing our gelato with its own deep connection to tradition here felt like the perfect first step into this new territory."

To help cement their introduction with this bustling audience, L'Artigiano is joining forces with another Italian icon, Fiat, to launch a spectacular pop-up this spring and summer. L'Artigiano will be selling their gelato from a custom Fiat 500 in signature L'Artigiano colors, starting April 1st and running until June — perfect for enjoying as the weather turns warm and the desire for something cold and sweet returns. Consumers have the option to choose their favorite flavor as a scoop or cone. Flavors that will be served include Sicilian Pistachio, Mango, Vanilla, Cookies and Cream, Chocolate, Strawberry and Chocotella. Visitors can check out L'Artigiano's pop-up at the Ground Floor of The Shops at Columbus Circle Monday through Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M and Sundays from 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Consumers can learn more and out find where they can purchase L'Artigiano at nearby retailers by checking out www.lartigianogelato.com/where-to-buy/.

About L'Artigiano

L'Artigiano gelato began in the town of Assisi in the Province of Perugia, Italy in 1927 by a man named Antonio. Mastr'Antonio's secret recipe for rich and creamy gelato has been passed down for generations and is the foundation for the brand's products today.

Since its beginnings as a humble cart ran by Mastr'Antonio, L'Artigiano has transformed over the years into a global brand, bringing its premium gelato, still made in Perugia today using ingredients sourced directly from Italy, to a continuously growing audience. L'Artigiano is available in flavors like Sicilian Pistachio, Chocolate, Vanilla, Mango, and more.

About The Shops at Columbus Circle

Developed by Related Companies, The Shops at Columbus Circle have served as the gateway to Central Park and Manhattan's Upper West Side for more than 20 years. This iconic lifestyle and cultural destination is home to some of New York City's most beloved chef-driven dining destinations, including Per Se and Masa, both 3 Michelin-starred restaurants, as well as beloved concepts from Momofuku, Quality Branded and the award-winning Porter House Bar and Grill; an array of fashion and lifestyle retailers including the City's only Williams-Sonoma; and public art icons "Adam and Eve" by renowned Artist Fernando Botero. The Shops are the heart of Deutsche Bank Center which includes the celebrated performing arts space Jazz at Lincoln Center; the five-star Mandarin Oriental Hotel; state-of-the-art commercial offices; luxury residences offering unparalleled views; and more. For more information about The Shops at Columbus Circle, The Restaurant and Bar Collection and other special events please visit: https://www.theshopsatcolumbuscircle.com/

