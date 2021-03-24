Laryngeal Mask Market Size Worth $863.7 Million By 2028 | CAGR: 6.0%

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laryngeal mask market size is expected to reach USD 863.7 million by 2028 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in the number of surgeries that include anesthesia procedures coupled with the rising morbidity related to chronic diseases is the key contributor to market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The disposable mask type segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of around 6.5% over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for disposable masks in critical care units

The adult patient segment led the market in 2020 with a revenue share of over 58.8% and will retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period

The hospitals and clinics end-user segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 60.3% in 2020

This higher was attributed to rising awareness and supportive government and favorable reimbursement policies

Due to the presence of well-established companies and advanced healthcare infrastructure, North America was the leading regional market in 2020

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to supportive government initiatives and rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries

Industry players have undertaken several business strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborative agreements, and geographic expansion, to gain a higher market share

For instance, in May 2019 , Ambu A/S entered into a strategic partnership with Cook Medical; according to which, Cook Medical distributed Ambu's products in the U.S.

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Laryngeal Mask Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Disposable, Reusable), By Patient (Adult, Children, Geriatric), By End-use (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/laryngeal-mask-market

The key advantages of the product, such as ventilation management during anesthesia, induction, maintenance, and emergence, are anticipated to drive the market. Furthermore, the placement of these masks does not require laryngoscopy and muscle relaxants like succinylcholine, which is known to cause postoperative myalgia in certain patients. Hence, the usage of these masks greatly reduces the incidence of postoperative myalgia.

There is an increased demand for disposable devices in critical care units. This can be attributed to the cost-effectiveness, easy assembly, and flexible process designs of these technologies. Such factors are anticipated to increase the demand for disposable laryngeal masks over the forecast period. In addition, the products need smaller footprints and lower investment, as they are simpler and do not require sanitization and cleaning. Factors like these are expected to encourage emerging companies with low capital resources to invest in the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global laryngeal mask market on the basis of type, patient, end-use, and region:

Laryngeal Masks Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Reusable



Disposable

Laryngeal Masks Patient Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Children



Adult



Geriatric

Laryngeal Masks End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals & clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Laryngeal Masks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





France





Italy





U.K.





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Laryngeal Mask Market

Teleflex Incorporated

Intersurgical Ltd

Dynarex Corporation

Medtronic, Ambu A/S

Hitec Medical

McKesson Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Anandic Medical Systems

Narang Medical

Besmed

Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH

Ferno

Hsiner

Legend Medical Devices, Inc.

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Airway Management Devices Market – The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is predicted to be one of the high impact rendering drivers of this market. According to the WHO estimates, 65 million people suffer from moderate-to-severe COPD. Moreover, COPD is predicted to be the third leading cause of death worldwide.

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is predicted to be one of the high impact rendering drivers of this market. According to the WHO estimates, 65 million people suffer from moderate-to-severe COPD. Moreover, COPD is predicted to be the third leading cause of death worldwide. Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market – Demand for anesthesia and respiratory devices is increasing due to the increasing incidence of respiratory diseases, such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Increasing incidence of the respiratory illness is expected to be a high-impact rendering driver in the market. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, in 2014-15, 1 in 20 Australians aged 45 or above was suffering from COPD.

Demand for anesthesia and respiratory devices is increasing due to the increasing incidence of respiratory diseases, such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Increasing incidence of the respiratory illness is expected to be a high-impact rendering driver in the market. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, in 2014-15, 1 in 20 Australians aged 45 or above was suffering from COPD. Artificial Ventilation and Anesthesia Masks Market – Rising geriatric population prone to various diseases, increasing emergency room procedures, and the growth of home care health services are amongst key drivers attributing to the market growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.