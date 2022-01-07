Laryngoscopes Market Size to grow by USD 388.33 million | Market Insights highlights the increasing prevalence of laryngeal cancers, infections, and chronic respiratory diseases as key driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The laryngoscopes market is fragmented, but it is likely to present new and existing competitors with a favorable growth environment in the future years. Key vendors hold a significant share of the market, owing to their strong expertise and financial capabilities. To extend their customer base and boost their product portfolios, established suppliers are focused on organic growth techniques and incorporating new technology.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Ambu AS

American Diagnostic Corp.

Anaesthetics India Pvt. Ltd.

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH and Co. KG

HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC.

HOYA Group

KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

Medtronic Plc

Penlon Ltd.

Roper Technologies Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the laryngoscopes market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 43% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

North America is a dominating region in the global laryngoscopes market, with the US and Canada as leading revenue-generating countries. The high frequency of chronic respiratory disorders, throat infections, and tumors, favorable reimbursement policies, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and growing acceptance of advanced laryngoscopes are all contributing to the region's considerable rise in the laryngoscopes market.

Moreover, the rising demand for airway management in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and the rising prevalence of laryngeal malignancies are driving laryngoscope sales throughout healthcare settings in the United States.

Furthermore, countries such as North America, Europe, Asia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the laryngoscopes market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

A video laryngoscope is a part of indirect laryngoscopy, which assists paramedics by maximizing visualization of the airway. Many firms produced video chips and complementary metal-oxide semiconductors (CMOS) as a result of improvements in digital technology, which led to the development of video laryngoscopes. Video laryngoscopes have a higher success rate, provide less trauma to patients, have a shorter learning curve, and produce high-quality video images.

The use of video laryngoscopes during difficult intubation instances increases the success rate of the intubation rescue technique and helps in improving patient outcomes in terms of health and expenditure. The worldwide video laryngoscopes market is predicted to develop due to an increase in demand for these products and a high success rate of treatments using these products for complicated airway management during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

Key drivers such as the increasing prevalence of laryngeal cancers, infections, and chronic respiratory diseases are notably supporting the laryngoscopes market growth. Another key factor is the growing popularity of video laryngoscopy. Indirect laryngoscopy includes the use of a video laryngoscope. The doctors do not directly observe the larynx when utilizing a video laryngoscope; instead, they obtain visuals of the larynx via a digital laryngoscope placed transorally. With advances in digital technology, video chips and CMOS were developed by many manufacturers, which further led to the development of video laryngoscopes.

Owing to the increase in demand for video laryngoscopes, vendors are focusing on designing and manufacturing advanced video laryngoscopes. Furthermore, advances in technology have led to dramatic improvements in visualization technologies, especially in video laryngoscopes, thus leading to a surge in demand for such advanced systems

Laryngoscopes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 388.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ambu AS, American Diagnostic Corp., Anaesthetics India Pvt. Ltd., HEINE Optotechnik GmbH and Co. KG, HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC., HOYA Group, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Penlon Ltd., and Roper Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

