Las Abogadas RVA Steps Into Athlete Immigration With Dedicated Sports Visa Services

The Richmond-based immigration law firm expands athlete-focused services amid the continued growth of professional sports in Richmond and across Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Abogadas RVA is now expanding its legal immigration practice with dedicated sports visa services to support international sports professionals, players, and coaches as the professional sports scene continues to take root in Richmond's community life and across Virginia.

That growth in professional sports brings new legal needs tied to athlete eligibility, contracts, and cross-border participation, including visas such as O-1A, P-1A, and P-3. The firm's expansion builds on its existing Richmond Kickers sponsorship as proof of its deep commitment to the local soccer community.

Serving Richmond and the Commonwealth for Over 15 Years

For more than 15 years, Las Abogadas RVA has provided immigration legal services to individuals, families, and businesses across Virginia, with a focus on family-based, humanitarian, and employment immigration matters.

As international talent and sports organizations play a growing role in the region's professional landscape, the firm is expanding its services to offer dedicated sports visa representation for athletes, coaches, and clubs.

Proud Official Partners of the Richmond Kickers and Richmond's Sports Community

Las Abogadas RVA has strengthened a multi-season relationship with one of Richmond's most visible sports organizations, the Richmond Kickers, as one of the club's official partners and official sleeve sponsor on team jerseys throughout the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

This partnership places the firm within Richmond's sports community and reflects its long-standing involvement in local athletics.

That direct involvement helps shape the firm's expanded sports visa services, providing international players, coaches, and sports professionals with expert immigration guidance to work and compete legally in the United States.

About Las Abogadas RVA

Las Abogadas RVA is a Richmond, Virginia–based immigration law firm with over 15 years of experience serving individuals, families, and businesses through family-based, humanitarian, and employment immigration services. The firm now adds sports visa services to its immigration practice, supporting international athletes, coaches, and clubs navigating U.S. immigration pathways.

