Las Colinas Federal Credit Union Welcomes Laura Beth Dawson

IRVING, Texas, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LCFCU is exceedingly pleased to announce the addition of Laura Beth Dawson to its Team!! "We are a talent-dense organization, and Laura Beth takes that to another awesome level." – says Kevin J. Scott – Chief Executive Officer of LCFCU. Laura Beth's title is Risk and Process Officer.

Laura Beth's credentials and practical experience are outstanding. She has audited over 100 credit unions while at Waypoint Advisory Services. She has also worked within the industry for eight years. Laura Beth's Master's Degree specializes in Finance and Economics from West Texas A&M University.

Mrs. Dawson's certifications are extensive. She has achieved: Certified Fraud Examiner, NAFCU's Certified Risk Manager, NAFCU's Certified Compliance Officer & NAFCU's Certified Bank Secrecy Officer designations. She is well qualified to help lead LCFCU into the future.

"While Laura Beth's resume is amazingly good, it's her personality, values, warmth, and passion to be excellent that most impress me. She is a perfect fit for LCFCU's culture." – Kevin J. Scott. Laura Beth will be responsible, at the most senior level, to ensure all processes and delivery are well established, frictionless, trained, and compliant. "In a real sense, the entire team will be reporting to Laura Beth's work and influence." – says Scott.

Laura Beth is coming home to her Texas roots. Her husband Stephen, a passionate OU fan and Accountant, will be coming with her as they purchase Laura Beth's childhood farm. "We pray earnestly that this is Laura Beth's forever credit union." – says Scott.

LCFCU is building a lasting home. Laura Bath Dawson will be foundational to that structure.

