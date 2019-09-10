Las Olas Boulevard Retail Boom Continues with New Local and National Tenants

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Olas Boulevard is welcoming several new national and local tenants during the season ahead, occupying more than 30,000 square feet in total. The arrivals mark a significant push toward repositioning the Boulevard to better serve the area's growing audience.

The retail boom on Las Olas is reinforced by the surge in development of nearby residential buildings, offices and hotels. Fort Lauderdale's Downtown core currently features more than 10,000 new, under construction and planned residential projects, which is in turn leading to the influx of young and creative professionals to the area. Additionally, the recent completion of Virgin Trains, formerly Brightline – situated just minutes from Las Olas – has continued to drive traffic from both Miami-Dade and Palm beach Counties to the neighborhood, further solidifying it as a true "live, work, play" destination.

New tenants include:

Warby Parker (1015 East Las Olas Boulevard) – The affordable eyewear chain has extended its South Florida presence with its new 1,534 square-foot location on Las Olas; the first in Broward County . The location will offer glasses, sunglasses and eye exams. Opened June 2019 .

(1015 East Las Olas Boulevard) – The affordable eyewear chain has extended its presence with its new 1,534 square-foot location on Las Olas; the first in . The location will offer glasses, sunglasses and eye exams. Opened . Tommy Bahama (740 East Las Olas Boulevard) – Set to open in December 2019 , the new Tommy Bahama location will introduce the Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar concept to Fort Lauderdale . The space will include a retail store featuring the full Tommy Bahama apparel, accessories and home décor collection along with a fast-casual restaurant and bar where guests order at the counter and have food and cocktails delivered to their table.

(740 East Las Olas Boulevard) – Set to open in , the new location will introduce the Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar concept to . The space will include a retail store featuring the full apparel, accessories and home décor collection along with a fast-casual restaurant and bar where guests order at the counter and have food and cocktails delivered to their table. Lily Pulitzer (814 East Las Olas) – Lily Pulitzer is relocating to a larger, permanent location on Las Olas after having a pop-up for 18 months. The location will feature an array of women's beach and resort wear, boasting the brand's signature bright colored and floral clothing. The space will also offer jewelry, accessories and sandals.

(814 East Las Olas) – Lily Pulitzer is relocating to a larger, permanent location on Las Olas after having a pop-up for 18 months. The location will feature an array of women's beach and resort wear, boasting the brand's signature bright colored and floral clothing. The space will also offer jewelry, accessories and sandals. House Boutique (713 East Las Olas) House Boutique is a high-end, luxury store where you find beautiful indoor and outdoor furnishings, chic and modern home accents, unique tabletop pieces ideal for entertaining, lamps imported from Europe and elegant gifts and also offers design services for custom-made built-ins, upholstery and wall treatments. The store will open on Sept. 15 th .

(713 East Las Olas) House Boutique is a high-end, luxury store where you find beautiful indoor and outdoor furnishings, chic and modern home accents, unique tabletop pieces ideal for entertaining, lamps imported from and elegant gifts and also offers design services for custom-made built-ins, upholstery and wall treatments. The store will open on . South Moon Under (714 East Las Olas) – In keeping with Fort Lauderdale's relaxed waterfront atmosphere, South Moon Under will feature upscale casual women's clothing. This location will feature clothing by numerous brands, including Billabong, Kendra Scott and more. Opening Fall, 2019.

(714 East Las Olas) – In keeping with relaxed waterfront atmosphere, South Moon Under will feature upscale casual women's clothing. This location will feature clothing by numerous brands, including Billabong, and more. Opening Fall, 2019. Hoffman's Chocolates (601 East Las Olas) – already a fixture on the Boulevard, Hoffman's has doubled down on the direction of East Las Olas Boulevard will be relocating to a larger space. In the new location, they will be better positioned to serve the ever growing downtown core of offices and residents, as well as being the first stop for our out of town guests walking to the boulevard or arriving by Water Taxi.

One of the most historic mixed-use destinations in South Florida, Las Olas Boulevard has solidified itself as an ever-evolving, retail-driven street. As a part of a proactive effort to attract a wider variety of F&B establishments and lifestyle retailers, the Boulevard has continued to attract big-name brands, while retaining and celebrating its large stable of long-standing businesses. Many of these legacy tenants share the optimism surrounding the area's retail resurgence, with several doubling down on the destination.

One key example is national island-themed clothing retailer Tommy Bahama, which after 20 years on the Boulevard has chosen to relocate to a larger, 7,000-square foot location. The new space will feature a Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar, a fast-casual restaurant-retail concept, and is set to be complete by the end of 2019. Local favorite, Hoffman's Chocolate, will also be expanding its presence on the Boulevard, moving to a space at 601 East Las Olas Boulevard with exciting offerings for guests and visitors to enjoy.

Visit: LasOlasBoulevard.com

Contact: Gina Halley-Wright, gina@zcommunications.com

SOURCE Las Olas Boulevard