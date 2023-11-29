Las Olas Venture Capital ("LOVC") Announces Latest Investment in Letterhead to Revolutionize Newsletter Content Automation

Las Olas Venture Capital

Nov. 29, 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The seed funding round, led by LOVC, is joined by Reign Ventures with participation from BDMI, Florida Opportunity Fund, and McClatchy. Letterhead, a software platform for automating the creation and management of email newsletters, streamlines newsletter creation, distribution, and monetization for publishers and marketing teams to help produce meaningful content at scale. Leveraging AI, Letterhead empowers users to manage multiple newsletters with the workflow of one, improving efficiency and scalability while retaining the ability to create quality, personalized, and bespoke products. Letterhead's software works with a customer's existing content management system and email service provider, enabling any company to use its tools with minimal switching costs.

"Our vision is to help every company engage their audiences with meaningful media content," said Christopher Sopher, co-founder and CEO of Letterhead. "As changes to cookies and privacy rules make owning your audience more critical than ever, we think it should be way easier for teams to create quality content products for every segment of their community. Our first step is making it possible for any business to create great newsletters in a fraction of the time."

Letterhead is trusted by the publishers of over 1,800 newsletters, indicating a strong market fit and demand for more intelligent audience engagement software. Customers include leading brands like Techstars and Salon.

"While there are many traditional email marketing products, none are focused on content-driven engagement like Letterhead is," said Nate Vasel, partner at LOVC. "We were impressed with the team's vision for an owned audience future powered by AI and automation and their consistent execution to grow the business."

Letterhead will use the funds to develop its platform further, expand its team, and accelerate growth as it continues to innovate how newsletters are produced and managed.

About LOVC:

LOVC is an early-stage venture fund investing in B2B software companies based in the Eastern US. Founded in 2016 by former entrepreneurs and headquartered in Florida, LOVC is now investing out of its $50M Fund II and typically leads $3-7M rounds with $1.5-2.5M checks in businesses with early commercial signals of product-market fit (typically $200K+ ARR). Our low-frequency and high-conviction investment approach (3-5 companies per year) allows us to be deeply collaborative and hands-on with the founders we partner with.

