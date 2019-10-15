Las Olas Venture Capital portfolio companies recognized as rising industry stars in 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Olas Venture Capital ("LOVC") announces that several portfolio companies have recently won awards in their respective categories:

ReloQuest , now the largest open global marketplace of corporate accommodation and hotels, received the 2019 Serviced Apartment Global Award for Best Short-term Rental Platform, selected for making an impact for customers, driving innovation and corporate apartment adoption.

Cypress.io , the next generation automated testing framework used by software developers and QA engineers to any application running in a browser, was named one of the 20 Rising Stars as part of the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 list, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbe s in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures .

CarePredict , the Artificial Intelligence-powered solution that predicts the probability of health declines in seniors based on changes in their daily activity and behavior patterns, was ranked by CB Insights as one of the 150 most promising digital health startups in the world. CarePredict was recognized for its achievements in predictive senior care and remote monitoring.

"We are proud of the work all of our portfolio companies are doing, and are thrilled to see their efforts being recognized by peers and thought leaders in their industries," said LOVC Founding Partner Dean Hatton. "We look forward to more awards in 2020 as all of our portfolio companies continue to solve important business and social problems while delighting their customers," said Hatton.

About LOVC:

Las Olas VC is a B2B focused, early stage investment firm backing the next generation of enterprise tech founders. Las Olas VC's mission is to provide capital while leveraging its extensive operating experience and network to help B2B founders win. Dean Hatton, Esteban Reyes, Paul Tanner and Mark Volchek are the Founding Partners of Las Olas VC.

