Las Olas Venture Capital Promotes Nate Vasel to Partner, Hires Two New Associates for Second Fund

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Las OIas Venture Capital ("LOVC") (lasolasvc.com) announces Nate Vasel has been promoted to Partner.



As Partner, Nate will be joining the Fund II investment committee alongside co-founding partners Mark Volchek and Dean Hatton. "Nate has been an integral part of the LOVC team since our earliest days, and is active across all aspects of the firm," said Founding Partner Mark Volchek. "Nate has established himself as a thoughtful and hard working investor, and Dean and I welcome Nate as our newest partner." In addition to leading new investments for the firm, Vasel is a board observer at Fund II companies LeaseCake and Mosaic, along with Fund I companies OneRail and Otto.

To support the growth of Fund II, LOVC has also hired two new associates. Asif Khan comes to LOVC from Brown University, where he graduated with a degree in Computer Science and Economics and worked as co-director at Van Wickle Ventures, a student-run venture fund. Scott Lefkowitz comes to the firm from University of Chicago, where he graduated with a degree in Psychology and was the founder of Ludite, an ed-tech startup. Both associates will be working closely with the partnership to scale Fund II operations.



About Las Olas Venture Capital

LOVC is a seed-stage lead investor VC firm. We typically invest up to $2M in seed rounds of B2B software companies and then work closely with the founders to get them to the next level. We believe there is a new generation of B2B companies that are emerging out of places that are largely ignored by traditional venture capital, and that this is a global phenomenon driven by the mass digitization of industries. We aim to be the partner of choice for those founders.

For more information visit www.lasolasvc.com

Note: This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities. Please contact Manager for additional information.

