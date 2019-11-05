Las Olas Venture Capital to host inaugural CEO Summit event for early-stage B2B technology founders

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Las OIas Venture Capital ("LOVC") announces their first CEO Summit event, partnering with world-class experts to do workshops and learning sessions on top-of-mind issues facing early-stage B2B founders. The event is a one-day, two-night offsite conference in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The event represents an opportunity for B2B founders to connect with their peers, compare notes, and build meaningful relationships outside of their usual networks.

While the event is nearly full, there are a few slots remaining. Interested founders should apply here. Please see the application for full selection criteria.

Topics covered will include expert sessions on go-to-market strategies, product-driven sales, enterprise sales strategy, and developing product-market fit.

Featured speakers include:



Chetan Chaudhary , Global VP of Partners & GM of IoT at Twilio

, Global VP of Partners & GM of IoT at Twilio Adam Gross , former CEO of Heroku at Salesforce and SVP of Salesforce Developer Cloud

, former CEO of Heroku at Salesforce and SVP of Salesforce Developer Cloud Connie Kwan , Chief Storyteller at Product Maestro and ex-Head of Product at Atlassian

, Chief Storyteller at Product Maestro and ex-Head of Product at Atlassian Patrick Campbell , Co-Founder and CEO of ProfitWell

Applications will be open until November 29th, 2019. LOVC plans to select up to three applicants to join our portfolio founders for the event. Selected applicants will have complimentary hotel accommodations and meals, but travel is not covered and will need to be arranged independently.

About LOVC:

Las Olas VC is a B2B focused, early stage investment firm backing the next generation of enterprise tech founders. Las Olas VC's mission is to provide capital while leveraging its extensive operating experience and network to help B2B founders win. Dean Hatton, Esteban Reyes, Paul Tanner and Mark Volchek are the Founding Partners of Las Olas VC.

