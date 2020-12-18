Las Vegas Accident Law Firm Gina Corena & Associates Supports Local Families in Need This Holiday Season

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Philanthropy has been an integral part of personal injury attorney Gina M. Corena's mission since starting the firm, and giving back to families in need this holiday season is no different. Gina Corena and her staff at Gina Corena & Associates have participated in various ways this holiday season by partnering with The Ogden Family Foundation.

Gina Corena & Associates

This year has been especially challenging for many families between the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread job loss in the Las Vegas area, so the firm has seen this as a small token to support others during a time when needed most. "We hope that our efforts can help to make this holiday season a bit more special for families in the area. It has been a trying year for so many, and we want to do our part for the community as we all experience these unprecedented times together," says attorney Gina M. Corena.

Gina Corena & Associates serves as a drop-off location for the 7th Annual Ogden Toy Drive, and the firm has adopted a family to provide extra support to a special family in need this holiday season. In addition, The Ogden Foundation will be hosting an Adopt-a-Family Event this weekend with the help of volunteers from companies including Gina Corena & Associates.

The firm is excited to send volunteers from their office to The Ogden Foundation's Adopt-a-Family Event this Saturday, 12/19. The Ogden Family Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the Las Vegas area founded by Football Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden and his wife Kema Ogden. Established in 2008 out of a need to help the underserved population in Southern Nevada, their mission is to promote a healthy body, mind and spirit, especially with the support of businesses such as Gina Corena & Associates.

"Families are struggling more than ever before," says Kema Ogden, Co-Founder of the Ogden Family Foundation. "This year our aim is to support families impacted by this dreaded COVID-19 virus," adds Ogden. Gina M. Corena is honored to participate in such a great cause hoping to leave a lasting impact on families this holiday season and beyond.

The accident attorneys at Gina Corena & Associates have made it their mission to not only provide exceptional legal representation to injured clients but to also help the public outside of the courtroom. The firm's motto "My Mission is You" is evident in interactions with clients and stellar 5-star reviews. The firm's founding member and managing partner Gina M. Corena has been named a "Top 40 Under 40" attorney by the American Society of Legal Advocates and one of the "Ten Best Attorneys" in Nevada due to her exceptional client service.

For more information on both organizations or how you can contribute, please visit The Ogden Family Foundation, Gina Corena & Associates or call the office of Gina Corena & Associates at 602-680-1111.

