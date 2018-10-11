Las Vegas Aces & Universal Love Team Up to Support the LGBTQ Community for the 20th Annual PRIDE Night Parade Presented by MGM Resorts International

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) will return for the 12th consecutive year as presenting sponsor of the 20th Annual PRIDE Parade to be held on Friday, Oct. 19 in downtown Las Vegas. The celebration – which is the largest annual LGBT event in Las Vegas – is hosted by The Southern Nevada Association of PRIDE, Inc. (SNAPI). Events will begin October 19 and run through October 21.

MGM Resorts International has been a presenting sponsor of the annual PRIDE Parade and Festival since 2003. This year the company's float will shine a spotlight on the Las Vegas Aces (owned by MGM Resorts International) and their commitment to the LGBTQ community. The float will also broadcast songs from the "Universal Love" album released by MGM Resorts earlier this year. Universal Love is a collection of reimagined wedding songs for the LGBTQ community, celebrating the enduring and overwhelming power of love and music to unite. Universal Love offers six newly recorded versions of iconic love songs that give same-sex couples a soundtrack of their own love stories and feature pronouns changed to reflect the world of LGBTQ relationships. A large contingent of MGM Resorts employees are anticipated to walk with the float created by MGM Resorts Event Productions, wear #UniversalLove white t-shirts and carry #UniversalLove lollipop handheld signs. An additional float attraction will be attached hoops for basketball throws by parade attendees. Carolyn Swords, who plays Center for the Las Vegas Aces, will walk in the parade.

"It is an honor and a privilege to have served as presenting sponsor of Las Vegas PRIDE for more than a decade," said Phyllis A. James, Chief Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Officer of MGM Resorts International. "We are thrilled this year that we have the opportunity to spotlight the Las Vegas Aces and the Universal Love project. Our passion for the Universal Love project reflects our profound commitment to the LGBTQ community, and our appreciation of the powerful impact music can have on conveying the message of universal respect for all humanity."

MGM Resorts has been a pioneering supporter of the LGBTQ community, dating back to the company's leadership as the first company in the gaming and hospitality industry to offer same-sex health benefits to employees in 2004; as the first company to provide same-sex commitment ceremonies at its chapels; as a vocal advocate for LGBTQ human rights; and as a significant supporter of nonprofit organizations that serve the LGBTQ community. Additionally, the company expanded its supplier and construction diversity programs to include LGBT-owned firms in 2011. Earlier this year, the Human Rights Coalition named MGM Resorts one of the nation's "Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality" for the sixth year in a row.

The parade pre-show begins at the main stage at 6:45 p.m. followed by the parade at 8:00 p.m.

The parade route begins at Gass Ave. and heads north along 4th Street to Ogden Avenue. The main stage is at Bridger Avenue just two blocks south of the Fremont Street Experience.

For more information about Las Vegas PRIDE, please visit http://lasvegaspride.org/.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 27 unique hotel offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The company is expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, developing MGM Springfield in Massachusetts and MGM COTAI in Macau, and debuting the first international Bellagio branded hotel in Shanghai. The 81,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

The Southern Nevada Association of PRIDE, Inc.

The primary objectives and purposes of SNAPI are: To educate the general public to the needs and issues affecting the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community; to provide educational outreach to persons directly or indirectly involved in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community; to advocate and facilitate the exchange of ideas and resources between the various non‐profit Nevada lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or related organizations; to promote a positive image of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and PRIDE; to provide inclusive and diverse representation within the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community; to recognize and celebrate the substantial achievements in our community.

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

http://mgmresorts.com

