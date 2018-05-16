Las Vegas Aces Launch Inaugural Season With AXS

As the Aces prepare for their home opener Sunday, May 27 at Mandalay Bay Events Center, the team will have access to the full AXS suite of technology, including its ID-based ticketing and mobile entry system; AXS Intelligence—a real time, AI-powered analytics program; and FanSight—a 3D view-from-seat technology equipped with a commingled experience for the purchase of primary and secondary ticketing in one transaction.

"We are thrilled to be working with the Aces and investing further in the exciting advancement of professional sports in Las Vegas," said Brian Peunic, SVP of Sports for AXS. "Alongside our amazing partners at MGM Resorts International, AXS is committed to serving the Las Vegas fan base and expanding it further."

"Las Vegas has firmly established itself as a professional sports town," said Lance Evans, Vice President, Entertainment Marketing, Sponsorships & Sports for MGM Resorts International and Head of Business Operations for the Las Vegas Aces. "When bringing the WNBA to Mandalay Bay, we knew we needed a seasoned partner in the pro sports ticketing space and we have that with AXS. Guest experience is a priority for us and the convenience of Flash Seats mobile ticketing fits our fans' needs perfectly."

Fans can now purchase single game tickets for the Aces. Using Flash Seats technology, Aces fans will be able to purchase, sell and validate their tickets all in one convenient mobile app for any game in the season.

