Las Vegas Attorney Peter S. Christiansen Named 2021 Trial Lawyer of the Year by Nevada Justice Association

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nevada Justice Association has named Las Vegas attorney Peter S. Christiansen the recipient of its 2021 Trial Lawyer of the Year award. Christiansen was selected by his fellow trial lawyers to receive this prestigious honor, one of the highest distinctions a trial lawyer can earn in the state.

Christiansen is the founding partner and lead trial attorney at Christiansen Trial Lawyers, a boutique firm focused exclusively on trying catastrophic personal injury cases and criminal matters, as well as fraud and business-related disputes. Since 1994, he has represented clients in state and federal courts throughout Nevada and taken hundreds of personal injury and criminal defense cases to trial with a proven track record of success.

"This award reflects Pete's decades of dedication to fighting for the under-privileged and winning – despite taking on cases most thought could not be won," says R. Todd Terry, who was one of several attorneys to nominate Christiansen for the honor. "His commitment to justice is unwavering, and even in a year defined by a global pandemic and widespread shutdowns, he continued to try new cases and negotiate significant settlements for his clients – and do so without laying off a single employee of the firm."

In addition to his recognition as Trial Lawyer of the Year, Christiansen has the distinction of being one of the youngest attorneys ever inducted into the renowned American College of Trial Lawyers, an invitation-only group of exceptional trial lawyers nominated by their peers and members of the judiciary. The honor is only afforded to those who have "demonstrated the very highest standard of trial advocacy, ethical conduct, professionalism and integrity."

Christiansen also takes an active role in furthering legal education within the state of Nevada by teaching continuing education courses and serving as an adjunct professor and contributing substantial time and resources to UNLV's William S. Boyd School of Law.

The Nevada Justice Board of Governors will officially present Christiansen with the 2021 Trial Lawyer of the Year award at its Annual Summer Gala in Las Vegas on June 24.

