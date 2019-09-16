Las Vegas Ballpark® In Downtown Summerlin® Named "Ballpark Of The Year"

Capturing national attention within the world of Minor League Baseball, both the Las Vegas Ballpark and the Las Vegas Aviators are wholly owned by The Howard Hughes Corporation. Together, they have helped Downtown Summerlin solidify its popularity as one of the region's premier dining, retail, entertainment and sports destinations.

According to David R. Weinreb, CEO of The Howard Hughes Corporation, the company's development of the Las Vegas Ballpark exemplifies HHC's approach to creating vibrant destinations. "Across our portfolio, we weave masterful design and the creation of culture into the fabric of our planned cities, making them some of the most attractive places to live in the country. In Downtown Summerlin, we recognized the opportunity to create an urban core and brought the only professional baseball team in the region as a catalyst for downtown growth and community development within Summerlin. With our remaining land being among the best in the city, we could not be more pleased with the impact our downtown continues to have on Summerlin as we enter the next phase of its development."

The Las Vegas Ballpark is a state-of-the-art minor league stadium designed to offer an outstanding experience, complete with the largest video board in minor league baseball and a culinary program with takeovers by celebrity chefs, including Giada De Laurentiis. With a capacity of more than 10,000, the Ballpark features a wide range of seating options including 22 suites, club seats, berm seating, kids' zone, bars, party zones and decks, as well as a pool beyond the outfield wall where one can watch the game while floating. With average attendance of nearly 9,300 visitors, the Las Vegas Aviators led all of Triple-A baseball in home attendance with 47 sold-out games. The Las Vegas Ballpark has become a leading attraction in the region.

Summerlin® represents an integrated community, featuring a dynamic urbanism that has come to define The Howard Hughes Corporation's development of planned cities across its portfolio. With 6,000 gross acres remaining for future development—including 150 acres remaining for development in Downtown Summerlin—Summerlin represents a tremendous growth opportunity for the company. Upon full build out, Summerlin's population will double from approximately 100,000 today to over 200,000.

"As the best place in Southern Nevada to live, raise a family, work and play, Summerlin continues to add to its unmatched amenity base," said Kevin T. Orrock, President of Summerlin, The Howard Hughes Corporation. "As the recognition and enthusiasm for the Las Vegas Aviators and the Las Vegas Ballpark continue to grow, Downtown Summerlin has become a place where families and friends come to gather and enjoy America's national pastime in a one-of-a-kind environment."

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned cities and communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport District in New York; Columbia, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC.

About Downtown Summerlin®

Downtown Summerlin is part of a planned urban center, serving the entire Las Vegas Valley. It includes retail, entertainment, office, hotel and multi-family elements, all designed to create a vibrant, walkable urban core within the award-winning 22,500-acre master planned community of Summerlin®. Downtown Summerlin totals nearly 400 acres and features more than 125 stores and restaurants in a streetscape-shopping environment with pedestrian thoroughfares and dynamic storefronts. The first phase of development opened to the public in October 2014. Today, Downtown Summerlin is also home to City National Arena, practice facility for the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights, and in 2019, Downtown Summerlin welcomed Las Vegas Ballpark®, a 10,000-capacity minor league baseball stadium. Downtown Summerlin boasts two Class-A office towers that encompass a combined 380,000 square feet. In addition to Downtown Summerlin's two luxury multi-family developments, Constellation® and Tanager®, more than 4,000 attached residences are planned to create a high-density urban residential environment comprised of apartments, condominiums, lofts and brownstones. Rounding out Downtown Summerlin's landmarks are Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Lifetime Athletic and the City National Bank building. Downtown Summerlin is located just east of the 215 Beltway between Sahara Avenue and Charleston Blvd. Additional information can be found at www.downtownsummerlin.com.

About Las Vegas Ballpark®

Las Vegas Ballpark, located on eight acres in Downtown Summerlin® just south of City National Arena—practice facility for the Vegas Golden Knights—is the home of the Las Vegas Aviators®, the city's professional Triple-A baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL) and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. In the 2019 inaugural season, the Ballpark gained national recognition, including top honors from Ballpark Digest as "Ballpark of the Year." Las Vegas Ballpark provides a wide range of seating options including 22 suites, club seats, berm seating, party zones and decks, picnic tables, kids' zone, bars and a pool beyond the outfield wall. Designed to accommodate a variety of civic and community events in addition to baseball, Las Vegas Ballpark is easily accessed from all regions of the valley via the 215 Beltway.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as "will," "believe," "expect," "enables," "realize", "plan," "intend," "assume," "transform" and other words of similar expression, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth as risk factors in The Howard Hughes Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly and Annual Reports. The Howard Hughes Corporation cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. The Howard Hughes Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

