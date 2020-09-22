Las Vegas-based Companies Band Together to Expand Access to Education Platform During the Pandemic

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WithSocrates and Context Networks, both Las Vegas-based technology companies, today announced a partnership that will expand the availability of the Socrates Learning Platform to more students.

WithSocrates is the creator of the award-winning Socrates Learning Platform, which personalizes learning for students. Socrates was created with sponsorship from the National Science Foundation. Socrates uses artificial intelligence to personalize learning for each student, adjusting in real-time to their needs across over 2000 detailed topics of knowledge. Socrates makes learning fun through 18 gamification elements, encouraging children to learn and progress more.

Context Networks, Inc. is the world's first omnichannel marketing system to unify high-contextualized marketing messages across all physical and digital displays, helping casinos and lottery and iGaming operators drive new revenue streams by building more direct and meaningful relationships with their customers.

The partnership between the two companies will result in the integration of the Context Networks marketing platform, the Contextual Promotions Media Network™, into the Socrates Learning Platform, allowing for the creation of a free ad-supported model of the Socrates product for families on a limited budget. This solution will allow Socrates to help more students to improve their skills and improve educational outcomes.

"Our mission has always been to help as many kids as possible through our personalized learning paths which adjust to the needs of each student," stated Brian G. Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer of WithSocrates. "Through the unique technology from Context Networks, we will be able to provide a free version of our solution and impact more kids than ever before."

"Context Networks is excited to partner with the Socrates team," stated J. Michael Corbisiero, Chief Operating Officer with Context Networks. "We are impressed by the way that Socrates engages students and personalizes their learning. We look forward to partnering with them to help as many kids as possible."

About the Socrates Learning Platform

The Socrates Learning Platform is an award-winning learning platform created in partnership with the National Science Foundation. Socrates uses AI to personalize learning for each student, adjusting in real-time to their needs across over 2000 detailed topics. Socrates makes learning fun through 18 gamification elements, encouraging children to learn more. Socrates includes over 2 million questions and hundreds of learning videos aligned to standards.Socrates includes a powerful educator command center that allows teachers or tutors to view where students need help, assign homework, print worksheets,and more.

Socrates is in use in hundreds of schools and in homes across the United States and around the world.

About Context Networks, Inc.

Context Networks, Inc. is the world's first omnichannel marketing system to unify high-contextualized marketing messages across all physical and digital displays, helping casinos and lottery operators drive new revenue streams by building more direct and meaningful relationships with their customers. The Contextual Promotions Media Network™ (CPMN), a secure, private blockchain platform, delivers an end-to-end advertising solution for operators, enabling them to become digital publishers with no new capital investment. With the CPMN, operators gain a competitive advantage by increasing player visitation and duration, growing loyalty, and delivering greater value to Player's Club patrons by moving beyond "free play" to more creative and sustainable offers. For more information, visit www.contextnetworks.net.

