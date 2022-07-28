Las Vegas Casino Seeks 'Retired' Shelf Elves

Silverton Casino Offers an 'Escape Plan' for Weary Parents, Opens its Doors to Retiring Elves

CLICK TO TWEET:

This #Christmas season, parents can take their elves off the shelves and send them to retire in Vegas. #elfontheshelf #rebelswithoutaclaus

Details: silvertoncasino.com/ShelfElfRetirements

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a special service to parents who have grown weary of their family's Christmas "Shelf Elves," Silverton Casino in Las Vegas will give a new home to the retiring pixies. The casino is offering to help parents looking to "officially" retire their elves, allowing them to take a spot at the BAD ELF pop-up holiday bar – the home to all rebels without a Claus.

Bad Elf pop-up holiday bar at Silverton Casino

The bar, which is open seasonally in November and December, is an over-the-top holiday spectacle. Throughout the bar, visitors are mesmerized by thousands of string lights, oversized ornaments, and dozens of "retired" elves watching from the ceiling above. As a finishing touch, a full-sized Airstream trailer is decked out in festive red and green garland, complete with plastic reindeer on the roof.

Those who wish to retire their elves and mail them to the casino will receive in return:

An "official" retirement certificate

A voucher good for a complimentary cocktail during their next visit to Las Vegas

Silverton Casino will donate a toy to a Las Vegas toy drive on their behalf

To help justify the absence of their "Elf on a Shelf" at home this holiday season, Silverton will provide access to a "digital tool kit" with "tongue-in-cheek" letters that can be printed and shared with family members – including notes from the elf raving about retirement, and even photos of the elf's new Las Vegas friends.

The Shelf Elf Phenomenon

The Shelf Elves are part of an interactive "hide 'n seek" game that has grown into a holiday tradition among families with young children. Most elves are acquired as part of an "Elf on a Shelf" boxed set, which has sold more than 13 million copies since it was first published in 2005. As part of the tradition, the little sprite shows up in creative spots each morning and serves as Santa's "eyes and ears" throughout the holiday season.

After more than a decade of popularity, many parents have become exhausted at maintaining their elf's nightly movements throughout the season, leaving them looking for a graceful way to end the holiday tradition – a convenient way to retire the little elf.

Making Arrangements for Retirement

Those wishing to send their Shelf Elf to Las Vegas should include a note that contains the elf's name, hometown, and a physical address to send the certificate and drink voucher. The address is: Official Shelf Elf Retirement HQ, Silverton Casino, 3333 Blue Diamond Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89139. In addition, Shelf Elves can be dropped off at the Silverton Rewards counter at Silverton Casino. Questions can be directed to [email protected].

About Silverton Casino Hotel

Silverton Casino Hotel celebrates its Silver Anniversary in 2022, commemorating a quarter century in Las Vegas. The local casino favorite offers 300 deluxe rooms and suites and world-class amenities all located within an upscale, contemporary luxury lodge-themed resort. Silverton features 90,000 square feet of state-of-the-art gaming, including the most popular slot machines and table games. A 117,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, home to thousands of sharks, stingrays, and tropical fish, was voted "Best Attraction" in the Best of Las Vegas awards.

The resort is a culinary destination, featuring Mi Casa grill cantina, Su Casa sushi bar, Sundance Grill, WuHu Noodle, Shady Grove Lounge, Mermaid Restaurant & Lounge, Starbucks, and Johnny Rockets. Twin Creeks is known as the premier Off-Strip steakhouse in Las Vegas. The unique "Stakes are High" program at Twin Creeks Steakhouse gives diners a chance to roll dice to win a complimentary Creekstone Farms Tomahawk, the restaurant's signature cut.

In addition to the adjacent 165,000-square-foot flagship Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, the Silverton Village features a 150-room Hyatt Place hotel, the 18-story luxury high-rise The Berkley, and several restaurants, including Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Silverton Casino Hotel is located at I-15 and Blue Diamond in Las Vegas. For more information, please call (702) 263-7777 or visit silvertoncasino.com.

Media Contact

Rachael Mintz

[email protected]

(702) 472.7692

SOURCE Silverton Casino