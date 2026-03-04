LAS VEGAS CASINOS SEE MORE THAN 15,000 CANADIAN VISITORS IN ONE MONTH BY HONORING $1 CAD AS $1 USD

Circa Resort & Casino, the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino to Continue Currency Parity Program Through Aug. 31

LAS VEGAS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Downtown Las Vegas' Circa Resort & Casino, the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino are seeing a surge in Canadian visitation after launching a program that treats the Canadian dollar at par with the U.S. dollar, drawing more than 15,000 visitors in its first month and generating more than 2,700 hotel room bookings. The resorts' "At Par" commitment will continue through Aug. 31 and applies to select gaming, hotel, beverage and entertainment offerings.

The At Par program will now also offer Canadian travelers and locals the opportunity to purchase tickets At Par to two April performances by Canadian DJ and producer Excision at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center April 24-25.

"At Par has created real momentum with our Canadian guests right out of the gate, and that means a lot to me personally given my lifelong connection to Canada," said Derek Stevens, owner and CEO of Circa, the D, Golden Gate and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. "Bringing a Canadian artist like Excision to Downtown Las Vegas Events Center builds on that momentum, pairing real value with major entertainment and giving Canadian guests even more reasons to plan a trip downtown."

Rock band Finger Eleven will perform on Fremont Street Experience as part of its free Downtown Rocks Summer Concert Series on June 27 – just in time for Canada Day. The full lineup will be announced soon.

Under the At Par program, eligible Canadian guests receive $1 USD in value for every $1 CAD spent, regardless of daily exchange rates. Available across these three downtown Las Vegas properties and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, the effort removes one of the biggest financial barriers to U.S. leisure travel and makes it easier for Canadian visitors to focus on what matters most: entertainment, hospitality and fun.

At Par underscores downtown Las Vegas' continued focus on attracting Canadian travelers through compelling, value-driven experiences. Canadian guests do not have to be staying at Circa, the D or Golden Gate to participate in this promotion.

