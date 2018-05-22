Las Vegas Celebrates Adult Freedom By Debuting 'Only Vegas Moments' Campaign

To view the new short films and spots click here.

"The introduction of 'Only Vegas Moments' celebrates the long-standing promise of adult freedom in Las Vegas by embracing contemporary storylines that are relatable to a wide range of potential visitors," said Cathy Tull, chief marketing officer for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). "Through authentic and empowering experiences, the new stories highlight Las Vegas as a destination where being whomever you want is not just allowed, but encouraged."

"Las Vegas' release of 'Only Vegas Moments' is a cutting edge approach to create culturally relevant global tourism," said John Tanzella, president and CEO of the International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association (IGLTA). "Now & Then is a perfect example of the inclusive environment that awaits all travelers in the destination."

The 'Only Vegas Moments' storylines are as follows:

Now & Then:

For a young LGBTQ couple in love, a trip that starts as just a getaway to where they first met turns into a life-defining experience.

Party of One:

A woman whose travel plans change suddenly finds herself in Las Vegas with the rare opportunity to do something just for her. With no one to look after and nothing on her schedule, it's an opportunity for a working mom to practice self-care.

The Meetup:

A traveler in Las Vegas on business decides to make his trip more interesting by transforming himself into a mysterious smooth operator - and people can't help but take notice.

The Anniversary:

A couple in a relationship on the rocks decides to embrace the freedom of Vegas in hopes of remembering why they fell in love in the first place.

All filmed in Las Vegas, the spots will air on major national and network channels as well as live on the brand's website and YouTube channel. For more information about Las Vegas, visit www.VisitLasVegas.com.

ABOUT THE LVCVA

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with marketing Southern Nevada as a tourism and convention destination worldwide, and also with operating the Las Vegas Convention Center and Cashman Center. With nearly 150,000 hotel rooms in Las Vegas alone and more than 11 million-square-feet of meeting and exhibit space citywide, the LVCVA's mission centers on attracting ever increasing numbers of leisure and business visitors to the area. Download the virtual reality app, Vegas VR, to experience Las Vegas from your iPhone or Android by visiting http://www.vrtv.vegas/. For more information, go to www.lvcva.com/ or www.visitlasvegas.com.

