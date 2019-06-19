Las Vegas Celebrates Mexican Independence Day With Chart-Topping Latin Entertainers

LAS VEGAS, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Entertainment Capital of the World" invites visitors from around the world to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a lineup of exciting events and entertainment, during the holiday weekend in September. Throughout Las Vegas, revelers can enjoy performances by unforgettable headliners and hilarious comedians during the 2019 El Grito festivities.

World-class Latin performers taking over iconic Vegas venues include:

Iconic Mexican group BANDA MS will wow audiences at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Sept. 13 .

will wow audiences at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, . Mexico's leading alternative rock band Café Tacvba will bring its unique sound to Mandalay Bay Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Sept. 13.

leading alternative rock band will bring its unique sound to Mandalay Bay Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Sept. 13. The "fluffy" comedian Gabriel Iglesias brings the laughs at the Terry Fator Theatre at the Mirage Hotel & Casino. Sept. 13-14 .

brings the laughs at the Terry Fator Theatre at the Mirage Hotel & Casino. . Multi award-winning Mexican icon Luis Miguel brings is talents to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a four-night limited engagement, Sept 12 , 13, 15 &16.

brings is talents to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a four-night limited engagement, , 13, 15 &16. Mexican singer/songwriter Pancho Barraza performs at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas , Sept. 14 .

performs at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of , . Top selling Latin artist Enrique Iglesias returns for Mexican Independence Day to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Sept. 14 .

returns for Mexican Independence Day to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, . The queen of Spanish music Gloria Trevi takes over Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Sept. 14 .

takes over Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, . Rising Latin music star MALUMA makes a stop in Las Vegas during the holiday weekend at Mandalay Bay Events Center at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Sept. 14 .

makes a stop in during the holiday weekend at Mandalay Bay Events Center at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, . Mexican rock band MANÁ takes over the MGM Grand Garden Arena inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Sept. 14 .

takes over the MGM Grand Garden Arena inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, . Two-time Latin GRAMMY-Award winning Mariachi singer Alejandro Fernández performs at Mandalay Bay Events Center at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Sept. 15 .

performs at Mandalay Bay Events Center at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, . Internationally celebrated Latin artist Marc Anthony will kick off his latest tour at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Sept. 15 .

