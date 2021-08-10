Las Vegas Celebrates Mexican Independence Day With Chart-topping Latin Entertainers

Images available at press.lvcva.com

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entertainment Capital of the World invites visitors to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a September lineup of exciting events and entertainment. Revelers can enjoy performances throughout Las Vegas by unforgettable headliners and hilarious comedians during the 2021 El Grito festivities.

World-class Latin performers taking over iconic Vegas venues include:

Comedian and star of film and television George Lopez brings his stand-up routine to The Mirage Theatre at The Mirage Hotel & Casino, Sept. 3-4 .

brings his stand-up routine to The Mirage Theatre at The Mirage Hotel & Casino, . Rising Latin music star MALUMA makes a stop in Las Vegas during the holiday weekend at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Sept. 4 .

makes a stop in during the holiday weekend at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, . Legendary Mexican icon, Marco Antonio Solís will perform his only two U.S. solo shows this year at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Sept. 10-11 .

will perform his only two U.S. solo shows this year at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, . Grupo Firme , one of the hottest groups in the industry, will kick off Mexican Independence Day with performances at the MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Sept. 10-12 .

, one of the hottest groups in the industry, will kick off Mexican Independence Day with performances at the MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, . The "fluffy" comedian Gabriel Iglesias brings the laughs at The Mirage Theatre, Sept. 10-12 .

brings the laughs at The Mirage Theatre, . Iconic Mexican group BANDA MS will wow audiences with their signature sound at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay, Sept. 11 .

will wow audiences with their signature sound at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay, . Mexican singer/songwriter Pancho Barraza performs at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Sept. 11 and Los Ángeles Azules perform their future Cumbia sounds on Sept. 12 .

performs at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, and perform their future Cumbia sounds on . Christian Nodal , with special guest Gera MX , will kick off his 18-date "Botella Tras Botella" Tour at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Sept. 14 .

, with special guest , will kick off his 18-date "Botella Tras Botella" Tour at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, . Multi Latin GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi singer Alejandro Fernández performs at the MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand, Sept. 15-16 .

performs at the MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand, . Mr. Worldwide himself – Pitbull – lights up the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Sept. 18 .

– lights up the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, . Mexican pop rock group, CAMILA performs at Tropicana Las Vegas, Sept. 18 .

performs at Tropicana Las Vegas, . Bronco , Latin multi-GRAMMY Award-nominated band, will heat up the stage performing at the Concerts on the Beach Series at Mandalay Bay Beach, Sept. 18 .

, Latin multi-GRAMMY Award-nominated band, will heat up the stage performing at the Concerts on the Beach Series at Mandalay Bay Beach, . Top-selling Latin artist Enrique Iglesias and cross-over superstar Ricky Martin return to perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand, Sept. 25 .

Sports in September

Hit the pitch with the Las Vegas Lights Football Club . Las Vegas' USL team keeps kicking through September at Cashman Field.

. USL team keeps kicking through September at Cashman Field. College football brings the inaugural 2021 Vegas Kickoff Classic to Allegiant Stadium Sept. 4 as a precursor to the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30 .

to Allegiant Stadium as a precursor to the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl on . The NFL's Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Baltimore Ravens during the 2021 season home opener at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 13 , and then go head-to-head against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 26 .

will take on the Baltimore Ravens during the 2021 season home opener at Allegiant Stadium on , and then go head-to-head against the Miami Dolphins on . Catch the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces at home at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay before the regular season ends Sept. 19 .

at home at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay before the regular season ends . UFC International Fight Week punches back to Las Vegas Sept. 21-25 , culminating with UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena where Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega face off for the featherweight championship, Sept. 25 .

punches back to , culminating with UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena where Alexander Volkanovski and face off for the featherweight championship, . Clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) and Mexico's top-flight leagues will compete during the 2021 Leagues Cup Final at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 22 .

top-flight leagues will compete during the at Allegiant Stadium on . See all your favorite drivers during the Fall NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sept. 23-26 .

To plan your unforgettable El Grito trip to Las Vegas visit www.VisitLasVegas.com.

