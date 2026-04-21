Las Vegas Diamond Arena Positioned as Premier Site for NBA Expansion Team

LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Las Vegas Diamond Arena project is emerging as a leading contender to host a future NBA expansion team, offering a purpose-built, state-of-the-art venue uniquely positioned at the intersection of global visibility, accessibility, and long-term economic impact.

Located at the northeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Four Seasons Drive, directly across from Mandalay Bay, the proposed Diamond Arena represents a transformative opportunity for the NBA , the city of Las Vegas and Clark County.

LV Diamond Arena Speed Speed

The project features a 21,212-seat, purpose-built NBA arena designed to deliver a world-class fan experience while serving as a global destination for sports, entertainment, and major events.

A GLOBAL STAGE FOR THE NBA

With an arena entrance directly on the Las Vegas Strip and within walking distance to more than 20,000 hotel rooms, the Diamond Arena offers an unmatched location integrating seamlessly into the city's tourism and entertainment ecosystem.

UNMATCHED ACCESS, VISIBILITY, AND INFRASTRUCTURE

"This isn't just another arena project—it's a global stage for the NBA," said Tom Letizia, a spokesman for the Diamond Arena, who was recently retained to lead communications and strategic positioning for the project. "The league is looking for a long-term home in Las Vegas, and this site delivers everything needed to define the future."

The Diamond Arena stands apart with its exceptional accessibility and exposure:

Immediate access to I-15 and I-215 freeway systems , with the fastest ingress and egress of any proposed site

, with the fastest ingress and egress of any proposed site Visibility to 60,000 daily vehicles on I-15

Proximity to Harry Reid International Airport , with over 55 million annual passengers

, with over The largest parking capacity of any competing site, including 18,460 existing spaces and 760 VIP spaces planned

The project also includes a 100,000-square-foot ground-level plaza and 140,000 square feet of team and broadcast facilities, further reinforcing its status as a next-generation NBA venue.

ECONOMIC IMPACT AND LONG-TERM VALUE

Situated within an Opportunity Zone, the Diamond Arena project offers significant economic incentives while driving long-term growth for the region.

The development is expected to:

Generate substantial economic activity

Create thousands of jobs during construction and operation

Enhance Las Vegas' position as a global sports and entertainment capital

A NEUTRAL, PURPOSE-BUILT SOLUTION

Unlike other potential sites, the Diamond Arena is a neutral location, unaffiliated with any single casino or hospitality group, allowing for broad partnership opportunities and alignment with the NBA's long-term strategic interests.

MOMENTUM BUILDING

With the NBA actively exploring expansion opportunities, momentum continues to build around the Diamond Arena as a complete, future-ready solution.

"The question isn't whether Las Vegas is ready for the NBA—the NHL and NFL have already proven that," Letizia said. "The question is which arena provides the league with the best long-term platform. We believe the Diamond Arena clearly stands apart."

ABOUT LAS VEGAS DIAMOND ARENA

The Las Vegas Diamond Arena is a proposed state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue located on the Las Vegas Strip corridor. Designed as a premier destination for NBA basketball, concerts, and global events, the project combines iconic architecture, unmatched accessibility, and integrated infrastructure to deliver a next-generation arena experience.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tom Letizia

Letizia Agency

702-545-8777

[email protected]

SOURCE Las Vegas Diamond Arena