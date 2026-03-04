Las Vegas Divorce Firm Gastelum Attorneys Surpasses 5,000 Family Law Cases -- Now One of Clark County's Largest Bilingual Family Law Practices

Founded in 2018 by First-Generation Mexican-American Attorney Jennifer Gastelum, the Eight-Attorney Firm Serves Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas Families in English and Spanish

LAS VEGAS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastelum Attorneys, a Las Vegas-based family law firm founded in 2018, announced today it has handled more than 5,000 family law cases in Clark County's Eighth Judicial District Court — a milestone that places the firm among the most experienced divorce and family law practices in Southern Nevada.

The firm, led by Managing Attorney Jennifer Gastelum — a first-generation Mexican-American and University of Nevada, Las Vegas Boyd School of Law graduate — operates with eight attorneys handling contested and uncontested divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support, property division, and guardianship matters throughout Clark County.

"Las Vegas families going through divorce deserve attorneys who understand both the law and the community. We built this firm to serve everyone — regardless of income, background, or what language they speak at home."

— Jennifer Gastelum, Founder & Managing Attorney

Breaking Barriers: Full Bilingual Legal Services in Las Vegas

In a city where nearly 30% of residents are Hispanic or Latino, Gastelum Attorneys operates the only family law firm in Clark County with a dedicated Spanish-language website (gastelumattorneysespanol.com) and a full roster of Spanish-speaking attorneys. The firm does not rely on interpreters — nuance in depositions, mediations, and court testimony is handled directly by bilingual counsel.

"In a courtroom, a mistranslation isn't just a communication problem — it can cost a parent custody of their child," said Gastelum. "We built our Spanish practice from the ground up because Las Vegas's Hispanic community deserves the same quality of representation as anyone else."

Practice Areas & Community Resources

Gastelum Attorneys handles the full range of family law matters before the Eighth Judicial District Court, including high-net-worth divorce, military pension division under USFSPA, and complex community property disputes under NRS 123.220. The firm has also developed free public tools — including Nevada's only attorney-validated alimony and child support calculators — to help Clark County residents understand their legal rights before they set foot in a courtroom.

About Gastelum Attorneys

Gastelum Attorneys is a family law firm located at 718 S 8th Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101. Founded in 2018 by Jennifer Gastelum, the firm practices exclusively in divorce and family law with eight attorneys serving Clark County. Bilingual English and Spanish services are available. The firm operates Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

