Las Vegas Evolves Famous Slogan To "What Happens Here, Only Happens Here"

Las Vegas tapped into its roster of star-studded resident performers to showcase the destination in a way that Only Vegas can. The new ad features Live Nation residency artists Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera and Aerosmith, who filmed their part during one of their "Deuces Are Wild" residency dates at Park Theater at Park MGM. Both Twain's "Let's Go!" and Aguilera's "The Xperience" residencies are at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. It also showcases Lady Gaga's bandleader Brian Newman and his show "Brian Newman After Dark" at The NoMad Restaurant at NoMad Las Vegas and UFC heavyweight fighter Francis Ngannou.

"Las Vegas utilized an impressive array of global superstars to deliver the message that what happens in Las Vegas only happens here," said Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). "Millions of visitors travel to the destination annually as it's the only place that delivers so many unique entertainment, culinary and nightlife experiences in one location. Nowhere else can you dine at a handful of celebrity chef restaurants, see top-tier talent like Aerosmith, Shania Twain and the Vegas Golden Knights, and recharge at some of the world's top-rated spas, all in one weekend."

In the wake of the deaths of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others, Las Vegas postponed all activities surrounding the launch of the new campaign, including marquee takeovers, Instagram-worthy photo opportunities and more.

The ad was filmed in Las Vegas and is airing on major national and network channels. For more information about Las Vegas, visit www.VisitLasVegas.com.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with marketing Southern Nevada as a tourism and convention destination worldwide, and also with operating the Las Vegas Convention Center. With nearly 150,000 hotel rooms in Las Vegas alone and more than 11 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space citywide, the LVCVA's mission centers on attracting ever increasing numbers of leisure and business visitors to the area. For more information, go to www.lvcva.com or www.visitlasvegas.com.

Live Nation Entertainment is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Keith Urban, Mariah Carey and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Jonas Brothers, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Billy Idol at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms; FOREIGNER, The Doobie Brothers, Chicago and ZZ TOP at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and Scorpions, Shania Twain, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, House of Blues, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 318 million fans and 80 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly one billion TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 65 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC

