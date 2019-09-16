Las Vegas Favorite, Pinkbox Doughnuts®, Debuts New Design with Grand Opening of Third Shop

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkbox Doughnuts®, known for its creative, over-the-top doughnuts, has revealed playful new design with the opening of its third shop, located at 9435 W. Tropicana Ave.

"We designed our newest Pinkbox Doughnuts to immerse our customers in a whimsical environment inspired by our doughnuts," said Judith Siegel, owner of Pinkbox Doughnuts. "We want our guests to feel like they are in a box filled with our colorful doughnuts; it's a Pinkbox paradise."

Pinkbox's New Tropicana Location in Las Vegas Various Doughnut Selections from Pinkbox

Wrapped in shades of pink from top to bottom, the new Pinkbox showcases signature details throughout the shop, including walls that appear to be dripping in pink frosting, a wall filled with the word, "pinkbox," and a pink neon sign displaying, "Every day is a good day for a doughnut." A miniature, doughnut-shaped table with a circular hoop and accompanying chairs comes with a bean bag toss game for Pinkbox's smallest patrons.

Designed to showcase the doughnuts as works of art, the new, oversized cases display hundreds of Pinkbox's colorful doughnuts, from classic selections such as apple fritters and old fashioned doughnuts to signature creations such as Unicorn, Pooh®, Shaka™, Flaming Red Head, topped with Flaming Hot Cheetos®; the Station Wagon, a white frosted yeast bar filled with Butterfinger whipped cream and topped with Butterfinger crumbles; and PINKY™, Pooh's pink counterpart and the face of Pinkbox. Other selections include DoughCros®, doughnuts made with light, flaky croissant dough, and a featured "doughnut of the month." Everything at Pinkbox is made fresh daily and with no preservatives, including house-made ingredients such as sizzling cured bacon to top Porky, a maple bacon doughnut bar; and fresh fruit fillings for the Raspberry Squeeze jelly doughnut.

With the opening of the new shop, Pinkbox has debuted a signature line of vegan doughnuts. They include the Vegan Bar, a classic glazed doughnut bar; the Chocoholic, a chocolate doughnut topped with chocolate frosting and chocolate chips; and the Silly Rabbit, a carrot cake doughnut made with crushed raisins and topped with a buttercream frosting and cinnamon.

Pinkbox has also introduced new merchandise, including crop-top sweatshirts, T-shirts, hats, hooded sweatshirts, customizable stickers and "squishy balls" made in the likeness of PINKY®.

Doughnuts are available for dine-in or take-out, in addition to catering and customized doughnuts with logos, pictures and letters. Like its sister shops, the new Pinkbox offers doughnuts for wholesale with deliveries available throughout the Las Vegas Valley with a minimum order requirement.

Judith, along with owner Stephen Siegel, were regular customers when they purchased Pinkbox Doughnuts® last year, eyeing the concept's potential for expansion. The new Pinkbox reveals their vision for Pinkbox, with additional shops planned for Las Vegas and Reno, Nev., St. George and Salt Lake City, Utah; Los Angeles, San Diego and Berkeley, Calif.; and Phoenix and Scottsdale, Ariz. through 2020; as well as more to come throughout the United States. Pinkbox has remained a Las Vegas locals' favorite since its opening in 2012.

