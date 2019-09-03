Las Vegas' First Annual Angel Conference Comes To City Hall Oct-10

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StartUpNV is hosting the inaugural Southern Nevada Angel Conference (SNAC) on Thursday, Oct. 10 with a slate of experienced angel investors, successful startup founders, and startup ecosystem builders from throughout the US. The full day workshop takes place from 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Las Vegas City Hall with three (3) tracks of courses, expert speakers, and panel discussions for current and aspiring angel investors, start-up founders, and those interested in accelerating the Las Vegas start-up ecosystem.

This workshop is funded by StartUpNV's U.S. Economic Development Administration grant. "The mission of this grant is to educate investors and encourage formation of regional early-stage funds," said Jeff Saling, Executive Director for StartUpNV. "While we rank #1 in the US for startup density, Nevada ranks 49th in access to startup capital. We plan to be a catalyst for the creation of early stage investment to build a vibrant, inclusive startup ecosystem in Southern Nevada."

SNAC attendees will learn from acclaimed guest speakers, participate in panel discussions, watch startup pitches, and hear interviews on a variety of topics ranging from how to be a successful angel investor, to building an energetic startup ecosystem. Speakers and guest panelists include Bill Payne, lead instructor of the Angel Capital Association; Angela Jackson, Managing Director of the Portland Seed Fund; Bernie Brenner, founder of True Car and Rollick; Mysty Rusk, Director, University of San Diego Innovation Center; Troy Vosseller, Co-Founder gener8tor and many others.

Las Vegas City Hall is located at 495 Main St, Las Vegas NV 89101. Register at www.tickettailor.com/events/startupnv/281684 ) for discounted pricing. SNAC attendee fees include parking, meals, and beverages. There is a kickoff party on Wednesday Oct 9 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm with registration, networking, and happy hour fare. The conference begins Oct 10 at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast and networking.

About StartUpNV

StartUpNV is a non-profit (501c3) state-wide business incubator for scalable Nevada startups providing expert mentorship and access to a network of capital partners for funding through vehicles like FundNV (www.fundnv.com) Learn more about StartUpNV at www.startupnv.org

CONTACT: Maggie Saling, maggie@startupnv.org

