Las Vegas' First Annual Women's Dreamers And Believers Conference

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StartUpNV is hosting the inaugural Women's Dreamers and Believers Conference on Friday, Jan. 24. with a slate of experienced female angel investors, successful female startup founders, and startup women ecosystem builders from Nevada and Southern California. The half day workshop takes place from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the International Innovation Center @Vegas with expert speakers, and panel discussions for current and aspiring angel investors, start-up founders, and those interested in accelerating a vibrant and inclusive Las Vegas start-up ecosystem.

This workshop is partly funded by StartUpNV's U.S. Economic Development Administration grant. "The mission of this grant is to educate investors and founders, form new early-stage funds, and promote traditionally underserved communities," said Maggie Saling, Chief of Staff at StartUpNV. "Female founded startups are foundational to StartUpNV – and any successful ecosystem because they perform 63% better than teams with all male founders. We plan to be a catalyst for the creation of early stage investment, including women angels, to build a vibrant, inclusive startup ecosystem in Las Vegas."

Dreamers and Believers attendees will learn from Keynote speaker Dr. Silvia Mah about "Hidden Bias Held by Both Genders" and participate a short course on angel investing. They'll hear from Cindy Gatlin and Kristin Fox on term sheet terminology and valuation - and from female founders from across Nevada. The entrepreneurs include Lisa Song Sutton, Amanda Signorelli and Marta Spegman-Lopez Venture, Danell Wilson-Perlman, Julie Brander, Lauren Klein, Chelli Wolford, Annie Emprima-Martin. Madeline Feldman, Director of Business Development for StartUpNV is emcee and the final speaker is Mysty Rusk, Director, University of San Diego Innovation Center

The International Innovation Center @Vegas is located at 300 S. 4th St, #180 – on the corner of Lewis and 4th. Register for a seat at the conference which includes breakfast and lunch. Free parking is available at the Historic 5th Street School. The conference begins Jan 24 (Friday) at 8:30 a.m. with breakfast and networking. For more about StartUpNV and the conference agenda, visit https://startupnv.org/dreamers-believers/

About StartUpNV

StartUpNV is a non-profit (501c3) state-wide business incubator for scalable Nevada startups providing expert mentorship and access to a network of capital partners for funding through vehicles like FundNV (www.fundnv.com)

Contact: Maggie Saling at maggie@startupnv.org or www.startupnv.org

SOURCE StartUp NV

Related Links

http://www.startupnv.org

